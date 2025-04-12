The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Auburn Tigers Game 2 Start Time on Saturday
The third-ranked LSU Tigers will return to the diamond on Saturday night for a Game 2 clash against the Auburn Tigers in Plainsman Park.
Following a Game 1 loss on Friday night, the Tigers will look to rebound in Saturday's matchup looking to even the series.
Auburn starting pitcher Samuel Dutton (5-2) earned the win, limiting LSU to no runs on three hits in 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.
LSU starter Kade Anderson (6-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five earned runs on six hits in 4.1 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.
“Auburn has a good lineup, one of the betters ones in the country,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They took a bunch of good at-bats.
"On our end, we need to be self-aware of the things that are correctable from tonight’s game, but at the same time, the sun comes up tomorrow and there’s another competition, so you want to come out ready to go and not dwell on the past.
“In our league, the challenges keep coming, so it’s important to be on top of all facets of the game.”
A look into the game details for Saturday night at Auburn.
No. 3 LSU Tigers (31-4, 10-3 SEC) at No. 9 Auburn Tigers (24-10, 7-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. (4,403)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Auburn – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 11 D1 Baseball, No. 12 USA Today
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Game 1 Rundown:
Auburn grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when catcher Chase Fralick lined a two-run double.
Auburn extended the margin to 6-0 in the fifth when rightfielder Ike Irish smashed a three-run triple, and first baseman Cooper McMurray delivered an RBI single.
Designated hitter Chris Rembert’s sixth-inning RBI single boosted the Auburn lead to 7-0.
LSU plated three runs in the seventh as leftfielder Derek Curiel provided an RBI groundout, and first baseman Jared Jones smashed a two-run double.
Auburn responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh when third baseman Eric Guevara bounced an RBI single through the infield.
Back-to-back doubles by centerfielder Chris Stanfield and by Curiel produced a run for LSU in the top of the ninth.
