LSU Football Makes Major Push for Dynamic Texas Running Back With Double-Digit Offers

Waco (Tex.) Midway four-star running back Lathan Whisenton has exploded on the recruiting scene this offseason with program across America entering the race for his commitment amid a meteoric rise.

Whisenton checks in as a Top-15 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers monitoring the Lone Star State prospect with position coach Kevin Smith watching closely.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add the LSU Tigers to the race for Whisenton's commitment with an offer being dished out by the coaching staff on Tuesday.

By The Numbers: Whisenton's High School Production

2025: Finished 11-game junior season with 1,502 yards and 24 touchdowns on 9.1 yards per carry, while catching 10 passes for 102 yards.

2024: As a sophomore (11 games), ran for 1,286 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. Added 13 catches for 81 yards.

2023: Texas District 12-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Ran for 512 yards and 7 touchdowns on 4.83 yards per attempt across 10 contests.

The LSU Tigers have come on strong for the Lone Star State talent with the program also expecting to host Whisenton this offseason for an unofficial visit, according to Rivals.

LSU will host the 4-star RB soon https://t.co/xNcXqAbMmc https://t.co/lp8QnlCgfK — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 17, 2026

LSU is beginning to build momentum on the recruiting trail with a primary focus on the 2027 cycle as the spring and summer months arrive for the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

Along with Whisenton set to visit campus, LSU will also bring in the No. 1 running back in Louisiana for a trip to town.

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin is beginning to evaluate contenders in his recruitment process with multiple official visits set for this offseason.

Martin has soared in the rankings as of late where he now checks in in as the No. 1 rated running back in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Courtesy of Trey Martin's Instagram.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years while he was recruiting him during his time at Ole Miss as a priority target - carrying that momentum after joining the staff in Baton Rouge.

Now, he's set to officially visit LSU this offseason on a multi-day stay to campus.

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