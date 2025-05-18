The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Baseball's Path to Claiming a Title
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the 2025 regular season on Saturday night with a series-clinching victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Founders Park.
Now, with the regular season in the rearview mirror, all focus shifts towards postseason play with the Southeastern Conferrence Tournament on deck for Johnson and Co.
LSU will enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed with all focus on next week's slate in Hoover (Ala.)
"Monday we’ll have some small group work. We’ve got some pitchers that need to throw to live hitters and some guys that need at-bats, so we’ll play a simulated game," Johnson said on Saturday.
"Tuesday and Wednesday morning we’ll have more traditional practices. Then we’ll bus over Wednesday afternoon and practice in Hoover on Thursday. That’s the rough schedule.”
A look into the SEC Tournament bracket, schedule and television networks:
The SEC Tournament: Bracket and Schedule
Tuesday-Sunday, May 20-25
Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday, May 20 – First Round
Game 1: [9] Alabama vs. [16] Missouri – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 2: [12] Oklahoma vs. [13] Kentucky – TBD [SECN]
Game 3: [10] Florida vs. [15] South Carolina – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 4: [11] Mississippi State vs. [14] Texas A&M – TBD [SECN]
Wednesday, May 21 – Second Round
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. [8] Tennessee – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. [5] Georgia – TBD [SECN]
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. [7] Ole Miss – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. [6] Auburn – TBD [SECN]
Thursday, May 22 – Quarterfinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. [1] Texas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. [4] Vanderbilt – TBD [SECN]
Friday, May 23 – Quarterfinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. [2] Arkansas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. [3] LSU – TBD [SECN]
Saturday, May 24 – Semifinals
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 12 p.m. [SECN]
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 – TBD [SECN]
Sunday, May 25 – Championship Game
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 – 2 p.m. [ESPN2]
All Times Central
Note: The second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
