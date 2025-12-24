Former Five-Star EDGE, Potential LSU Football Transfer Target Reveals Major News

South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart will return to Columbia for the 2026 season despite the rumor mill swirling surrounding his future, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

The All-SEC defender saw his position coach make the move to join Lane Kiffin's staff at LSU, but Stewart has made his final decision where he will be back with South Carolina next fall.

Kiffin and Co. officially revealed the hiring of Gamecocks assistant coach Sterling Lucas this week - with buzz circulating surrounding a potential renion with Stewart in Baton Rouge due to the move - but the elite defender will stay put with South Carolina.

Across his two seasons with the Gamecocks in Columbia, Stewart has suited up in 24 career game with 22 starts - logging 56 total tackles, 22.5 tackles-for-loss, and 11 sacks. He has forced six fumbles.

South Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart announces his return to South Carolina for his true junior season in 2026. pic.twitter.com/iIlcn0570Q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2025

Despite the South Carolina Gamecocks wrapping up the 2025 season with a 4-8 record, Stewart will bypass entering the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will finish what he started with the program he signed with.

For the LSU Tigers, the program is expecting to be big spenders in the Transfer Portal market with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals eyeing splash additions.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, the program can cross off Stewart as a potential target to enter the Transfer Portal after making his intentions clear on Tuesday.

