The Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Little Rock Trojans on Friday
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Little Rock Trojans on Friday to open NCAA Tournament play in the Baton Rouge Regional.
After an impressive 2025 campaign for the Bayou Bengals, all focus has shifted to postseason play with Johnson's crew ready to get to work.
LSU enters the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.301), and the Tigers are No. 3 in the league in on-base percentage (.412), No. 4 in runs scored (450), No. 4 in hits (566) and No. 4 in doubles (116).
On the mound, the LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the SEC in team ERA (3.72), and the Tigers are No. 3 in the league with 641 strikeouts. The Tigers are No. 3 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.221).
“It’s a privilege to be playing baseball at this time of the season. I’m very excited to be playing here in Baton Rouge and coaching our guys. We’ve had a great season, and this is an awesome opportunity," Johnson said.
"Our team has played very well at home this season, and our players are excited to be back here. We’ve been on the road for the past two weekends, so we’re looking forward to taking advantage of playing at home.”
A look into the preview for Friday in Baton Rouge, broadcast information and the scouting report on Little Rock.
The Preview: No. 4 Seed Little Rock Trojans (24-32) vs. No. 1 Seed LSU Tigers (43-14)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 30 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 1 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
• Little Rock – No. 243 NCAA RPI; No. 4 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Meet the Trojans: Scouting Little Rock
Little Rock captured the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title last week to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Trojans have a .271 team batting average and have collected 93 doubles, eight triples, 46 homers and 55 steals in 81 attempts.
Little Rock’s pitching staff has a 6.33 cumulative ERA and has logged a .282 opponent batting average.
The Trojans are led at the plate by infielder Cooper Chaplain, who is hitting .321 with six doubles, one triple, seven homers and 37 RBI.
Utility player Ryan Geck is hitting .301 with six homers and team-highs of 15 doubles and 48 RBI, and utility player Ty Rhoades is batting .296 with 13 doubles, a team-high eight homers and 38 RBI.
Senior right-hander Jackson Wells posted a 1.65 ERA in 2023 to lead the nation in that category … in 15 starts this season, he is 3-6 with a 5.24 ERA, and he has recorded 90 strikeouts in 79.0 innings.
The Baton Rouge Regional Full Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game at 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game at 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.