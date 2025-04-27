The Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Game 3
Jay Johnson and the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 clash against the Tennessee Volunteers.
After splitting the first two games of the series, all focus shifts towards a deciding Game 3 matchup in Baton Rouge between the powerhouse programs.
A look into the preview for Sunday in Alex Box, how to watch and the rundown from Saturday's Game 2.
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (35-8, 13-7 SEC) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (35-9, 13-7 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball
• Tennessee – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 6 USA Today, No. 6 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday game will be streamed on SEC Network.
The Buzz: Tigers' Relievers Ready to Roll
Junior right-hander Zac Cowan earned saves in back-to-back games against Alabama last Thursday and Friday … he entered Thursday’s game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, and he retired the first Crimson Tide hitter he faced to preserve the LSU victory.
Cowan worked 3.0 innings in Friday’s game to pick up the save in the Tigers’ 4-3 win, limiting Alabama to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts … Cowan has six saves this season, and he is 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 37.1 innings (14 appearances).
Cowan has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average … he is tied for No. 4 in the SEC in saves, along with LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans.
The Game 2 Rundown: Tennessee's Pitching Shines
Tennessee right-hander Marcus Phillips limited LSU to two runs over 6.2 innings Saturday night as the fifth-ranked Volunteers posted a 9-3 win over the fourth-ranked Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Tennessee improved to 35-8 overall, 13-7 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 35-9 overall and 13-7in conference play.
Saturday night’s contest set LSU single-game attendance records for both paid (13,376) and actual attendance (11,439).
The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.
Phillips (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings with four walks and six strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.
Reliever Dylan Loy picked up his second save of the season for the Vols, as he worked the final 2.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit with no walks and one strikeout.
“Phillips was throwing strikes, he was mixing, and he just wasn’t missing over the heart of the plate very much,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We didn’t hit a lot, and it didn’t seem like we got a lot of pitches we could do anything with.
"So, I’m going to credit the pitcher in this instance, knowing that we can keep chipping away at this thing and get better.”
LSU starter Anthony Eyanson (6-2) was charged with the loss as he allowed two runs on six hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Catcher Cannon Peebles paced Tennessee’s 11-hit output with five RBI, including a three-run homer that highlighted a six-run eighth inning.
The Tigers launched three solo homers on the night, one each by shortstop Steven Milam, third baseman Michael Braswell III and pinch hitter John Pearson.
