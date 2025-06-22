The Starting Lineups: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 2 of CWS Finals
The LSU Tigers will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field in search of National Championship No. 8 in program history.
Jay Johnson and Co. took down the Chanticleers on Saturday night in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals with the program now one win away from hoisting the National Championship trophy in Omaha.
The Tigers will send right-hander Anthony Eyanson to the mound on Sunday with the opportunity to close out the series and head back to Baton Rouge with hardware.
Johnson's crew remains clicking on all cylinders with a 4-0 record in Omaha with the program now presented with an opportunity to earn its second title in the last three seasons.
“I would coach this team forever,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I’ve been telling them that probably since March or April. And it’s because of their character.”
LSU will seek its eighth National Championship and its second in the past three seasons. The Tigers have claimed CWS titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2023.
A look into the starting lineup for Sunday in Omaha and a deeper dive into the pitching matchup for Game 2.
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
LF Derek Curiel
C Caden Bodine
DH Ethan Frey
LF Sebastian Alexander
SS Steven Milam
2B Blake Barthol
RF Jake Brown
3B Walker Mitchell
1B Jared Jones
RF Blagen Pado
C Luis Hernandez
1B Colby Thorndyke
CF Chris Stanfield
DH Dean Mihos
2B Daniel Dickinson
SS Ty Dooley
3B Michael Braswell III
CF Wells Sykes
RHP Anthony Eyanson
RHP Jacob Morrison
The Pitching Matchup:
- LSU: RHP Anthony Eyanson
- Coastal Carolina: RHP Jacob Morrison
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a 2025 Second-Team All-American and semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 143, and he is No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.66).
He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.92), No. 2 in innings pitched (101.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (143) and No. 8 in opponent batting average (.215).
Sophomore Jacob Morrison, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, holds a phenomenal 12-0 record with a 2.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 innings.
In 18 2/3 NCAA Tournament innings, the 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher has allowed six earned runs with 18 strikeouts.
The stage is set in Omaha with Eyanson versus Morrison at Charles Schwab Field with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.