The Starting Lineups: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 2 of CWS Finals

Jay Johnson will send right-hander Anthony Eyanson to the mound, looking to close out College World Series Finals.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The LSU Tigers will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field in search of National Championship No. 8 in program history.

Jay Johnson and Co. took down the Chanticleers on Saturday night in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals with the program now one win away from hoisting the National Championship trophy in Omaha.

The Tigers will send right-hander Anthony Eyanson to the mound on Sunday with the opportunity to close out the series and head back to Baton Rouge with hardware.

Johnson's crew remains clicking on all cylinders with a 4-0 record in Omaha with the program now presented with an opportunity to earn its second title in the last three seasons.

“I would coach this team forever,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I’ve been telling them that probably since March or April. And it’s because of their character.”

LSU will seek its eighth National Championship and its second in the past three seasons. The Tigers have claimed CWS titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2023.

A look into the starting lineup for Sunday in Omaha and a deeper dive into the pitching matchup for Game 2.

The Starting Lineups:

LSU Tigers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

LF Derek Curiel

C Caden Bodine

DH Ethan Frey

LF Sebastian Alexander

SS Steven Milam

2B Blake Barthol

RF Jake Brown

3B Walker Mitchell

1B Jared Jones

RF Blagen Pado

C Luis Hernandez

1B Colby Thorndyke

CF Chris Stanfield

DH Dean Mihos

2B Daniel Dickinson

SS Ty Dooley

3B Michael Braswell III

CF Wells Sykes

RHP Anthony Eyanson

RHP Jacob Morrison

The Pitching Matchup:

LSU: RHP Anthony Eyanson
Coastal Carolina: RHP Jacob Morrison

Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a 2025 Second-Team All-American and semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 143, and he is No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.66).

He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.92), No. 2 in innings pitched (101.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (143) and No. 8 in opponent batting average (.215).

Sophomore Jacob Morrison, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, holds a phenomenal 12-0 record with a 2.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 innings.

In 18 2/3 NCAA Tournament innings, the 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher has allowed six earned runs with 18 strikeouts.

The stage is set in Omaha with Eyanson versus Morrison at Charles Schwab Field with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT.

Published
