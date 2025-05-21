The Updated SEC Tournament Schedule: Who Will LSU Baseball Face on Friday?
No. 1 LSU will travel to Hoover (Ala.) this week to begin the program's quest at capturing a Southeastern Conference Tournament title.
After securing a double-bye, Jay Johnson's crew will take the field for the first time on Friday night in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 6 p.m. CT.
The top-ranked program in America has placed an emphasis on handling business in Hoover (Ala.) in order to start the postseason off in the right direction.
"I think the things that are required to win in baseball, they actually never change. It's very unique. It's the one sport that hasn't changed a lot in that regard. What happens is people change. Mentally part of the game," Johnson said on Tuesday.
"So if you add or attach anything to what you need to do with your job, you're just going to complicate it, make it harder in a game that's already hard to be successful. So for us, that's where the thought of the 56-game playoff comes in. Because we approach it the way that we do, you don't have to change anything this time of year as far as an approach.
"This team should have a lot of success playing game ones. Great pitcher, usually a rested bullpen. I don't know where we sit nationally defensively, but I know we didn't make any errors this weekend and have been very good."
Now, with the SEC Tournament in full swing, the Tigers' Friday foe has become clearer. LSU will play the winner of Thursday's Texas A&M vs. Auburn showdown.
A look into the updated SEC Tournament slate:
The Updated SEC Tournament Schedule and TV Guide:
Wednesday, May 21
Game 5: No. 8 seed Tennessee vs. No. 9 seed Alabama – 1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 seed Georgia vs. No. 12 seed Oklahoma – 5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 10 seed Florida – 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Thursday, May 22
Game 8: No. 6 seed Auburn vs. Texas A&M – Noon ET, SEC Network
Game 9: No. 1 seed Texas vs. Winner of Game 5 – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 4 seed Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 6 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Friday, May 23
Game 11: No. 2 seed Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 7 – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 seed LSU vs. Winner of Game 8 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Saturday, May 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – approx. 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Sunday, May 25
Championship Game: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 – 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
