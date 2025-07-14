Top-10 Catcher in America, LSU Baseball Signee Drafted by Chicago White Sox
LSU signee Landon Hodge has been selected by the Chicago White Sox with pick No. 106 in the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday.
Hodge, the No. 8 ranked catcher in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 109 overall prospect in the class.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of California has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the country with Jay Johnson and Co. scooping up his services on the recruiting scene.
Now, after being selected in the fourth round, all signs point towards Hodge heading to the professional ranks to begin the next phase of his career.
Hodge is the fifth signee in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class to be selected in this year's MLB Draft.
He joins Brady Ebel [Milwaukee Brewers], Jaden Fauske [Chicago White Sox], Quentin Young [Minnesota Twins] and Dean Moss [Tampa Bay Rays].
What is the White Sox organization getting in Hodge at the next level?
The MLB.com Evaluation: "Strong and athletic, Hodge checks off a box many teams favor when it comes to backstops in that he is a left-handed hitter. It’s a hit-over-power profile, with Hodge using a short swing to spray the ball to all fields. He’ll show solid gap power when he’s locked in, and he’s an average runner who has recorded solid 60-yard dash run times, especially for a catcher.
"Behind the dish, Hodge’s above-average arm is a definite asset and he excels at controlling the running game. The rest of his defensive tools are a work in progress, with evaluators agreeing that his receiving needs work. His athleticism could give teams faith that he’ll improve back there, and that, combined with his feel to hit, could make him an early-round contender, though they’ll have to contend with his commitment to Louisiana State."
