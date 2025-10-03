LSU Country

Trio of Former LSU Baseball Stars Earn Nominations for 2025 All-MLB Team

The LSU Tigers continue being represented well in the majors, Paul Skenes leads the way as a headliner.

Zack Nagy

Sep 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three former LSU baseball players have been nominated for the 2025 All-MLB Team, which recognizes the top performers at each position during the regular season.

Pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox and pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays are the former LSU stars on the All-MLB ballot.

Fans can vote now for the 2025 All-MLB team at MLB.com/AllMLB, and the voting concludes on Friday, October 10, at 11 a.m. CT.

The All-MLB Team will be announced on Thursday, November 13, during the MLB Awards in Las Vegas.

The 2025 All-MLB First and Second Teams will both include one selection at catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and DH, as well as three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relief pitchers.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Only regular season performance is considered, and the All-MLB Teams consider players across all of MLB and are not separated into American League and National League.

Skenes, a right-hander from Lake Forest, Calif., followed up his spectacular 2024 National League Rookie of the Year campaign with another dominant season in 2025.

He recorded a 1.97 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in 187.2 innings with 216 strikeouts, and he was the NL starter in the All-Star Game for the second straight year.

Skenes finished as the first MLB pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since 2022, when right-hander Justin Verlander accomplished the feat for the Houston Astros.

Skenes also made Pirates history, as his 216 strikeouts are the most for a Pittsburgh right-hander in the live-ball era (since 1920).

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., is in his first season in Boston, where he batted .273 with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 62 RBI and 64 runs and was an All-Star Game selection for the third time in his career.

Bregman was a two-time World Series champion and four-time American League pennant winner during his nine seasons with the Astros (2016-24).

Gausman, a right-hander from Centennial, Colo., is in his 13th MLB season and his fourth with the Blue Jays, posting 10 wins in 2025 with a 3.59 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 193.0 innings.

He was voted to the 2023 American League All-Star team with the Blue Jays, and he was a 2021 National League All-Star with the San Francisco Giants.

