Updated College World Series Schedule: LSU Baseball Heading to National Championship

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers stun the Razorbacks, punch ticket to the College World Series Finals.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are heading back to the College World Series Finals after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks 6-5 in a thriller on Wednesday night.

Behind a three-run bottom of the ninth inning, LSU utilized a walk-off single from first baseman Jared Jones to defeat the Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field.

Now, after moving on to 3-0 in Omaha, LSU is back in the National Championship for the second time in the last three seasons.

What does the current College World Series bracket look like? The College World Series Finals schedule?

The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:

Friday, June 13

Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, June 14

Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1

Sunday, June 15

Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2

Monday, June 16

Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]

Tuesday, June 17

Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]

Wednesday, June 18

Game 11 – Coastal Carolina 11 vs. Louisville 3
Game 12 – LSU 6 vs. Arkansas 5

CWS Finals

(All Times Eastern)

  • Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
  • Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Game 3 (June 23) (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN 

Coastal Carolina has punched its ticket to the National Championship series and will square off against the LSU Tigers in a best-of-three series.

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

