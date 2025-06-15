What He Said: Kade Anderson's Gem Propels LSU Baseball Over Arkansas Razorbacks

Just a masterclass performance from #LSU’s ace in his College World Series debut.



Louisiana native Kade Anderson with a gem on Saturday night in Omaha.



- 7.0 IP

- 3 hits

- 2 BB

- 7 strikeouts

- 24 batters faced

- 100 total pitches

- 60 strikes



Gutsy performance. pic.twitter.com/MTsZ56d6JF