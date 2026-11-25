The LSU Tigers men's basketball team continues to roll during non-conference play, and is making a statement to the rest of the country in the process.

Donovan Dent had 20 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds as No. 20 LSU rallied in the second half to take down Arizona State 94-92 in double overtime on Wednesday in Palm Springs, CA. after trailing by 12 in the second half.

Abdi Bashir Jr. hit timely shots down the stretch to help complete the comeback, which keeps the Tigers undefeated with a 7-0 record.

Comeback Kids

Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Wade's group is showing a knack for putting together comebacks against high-major competition. After rallying to stun Gonzaga, the Tigers did the same against Arizona State.

LSU trailed Arizona State 66-54 with 10:26 left in the second half before out-scoring the Sun Devils 22-10 down the stretch to force overtime.

It's certainly not ideal to live this dangerously during the SEC slate, but these kind of games during non-conference play are allowing the Tigers to prove what they're capable of. No second-half lead is safe against LSU.

With elite shot-making guards like Dent and Bashir, LSU has the ability to erase leads in a blink.

Michael Ruzic is Exceeding Expectations

Ruzic was expected to play a notable role this season as a freshman but it's likely no one predicted he'd have this impressive of an impact early on.

Ruzic had a big game off the bench against Arizona State, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a block in 36 minutes. He now has three double-doubles in seven games this season.

His physicality in the paint will help win games for LSU this season. It's never a guarantee that a 7-footer will bring the punch that's needed, but Ruzic is showing he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

It also can't be overlooked that he's conditioned enough as a big man to play nearly 40 minutes when asked.

Ruzic would likely be a starter for multiple high-major teams but Wade's decision to bring him off the bench gives LSU a major boost.

Guards Will Need to Be More Efficient Moving Forward

Arizona State is a solid team in the Big 12 under veteran head coach Randy Bennett but LSU has more talent and likely shouldn't have been playing from behind if the backcourt had been more efficient.

Dent, Bashir Jr. and Skyy Clark combined to go 15 of 46 from the field (32.6 percent). On a positive note, these three combined for only three turnovers.

They certainly made up for this down the stretch but the efficient will need to improve once SEC action begins.

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