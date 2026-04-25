Coveted LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Reveals Commitment Decision To SEC Rival

Former LSU Tigers guard Kailyn Gilbert is College Station bound after revealing a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

Gilbert stepped away from the Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers program in November for personal reasons and never rejoined the team - appearing in only five games across 2025-26 season.

After suiting up in a handful of games, Gilbert has the opportunity to apply for a fifth season of eligibility - now preparing to spend that in the SEC once again with the Texas A&M Aggies following two seasons in Baton Rouge.

The 5-foot-8 guard started her career with the Arizona Wildcats prior to making the move to transfer to LSU prior to the 2024-25 season - taking on a pivotal role in the backcourt for Mulkey and Co.

“KG – I’m gonna try not to get emotional – has been dealing with family issues for a long time,” Mulkey said of Gilbert's reasoning for stepping away in November.

“A 22-year-old should not have to be dealing with what she’s been dealing with. She needs to help somebody in her family. She’s so mature. We just ask everybody to pray for her because she always does the right thing.”

LSU has retooled the roster this offseason with a pair of additions as it stands headlined by Iowa State point guard Jada Williams - one of the top guards in the NCAA Transfer Portal this cycle.

“Jada is a veteran point guard who is more than ready to run the show here in Baton Rouge,” Mulkey said. “She has the ability to create opportunities for teammates but also score at all three levels. Jada plays with an infectious energy that Tiger fans will love.”

Williams will join the LSU Tigers roster after spending her junior campaign with the Iowa State Cyclones, averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Across 32 games played and started in Ames, Williams earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors for her performance throughout her third collegiate season.

LSU will look to add more pieces to the roster this offseason in preparation for the 2026-27 season under Mulkey and a new-look staff in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.