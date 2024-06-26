Dual-Sport Star: LSU Football TE Trey'Dez Green Listed on LSU Basketball Roster
Matt McMahon and the LSU basketball program released the 2024-25 roster with a surprising name officially listed: LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green.
The Tigers provided a look into the 12 scholarship players alongside preferred walk-on Noah Boyde, but also entering the mix was Green.
Green, a five-star tight end in the 2024 class, will try his hand as a dual-sport star at the next level with both McMahon and Brian Kelly's program.
The 6-foot-7 star freshman committed to Kelly and the Tigers before his senior year at Zachary High School. Green made the move to Zachary after three years at East Feliciana, but an LHSAA ruling denied Green eligibility on the hardwood in his senuor season despite being deemed eligible for football.
Now, after sitting out his senior year at Zachary, he'll join McMahon's roster for the 2024-25 season.
Green was rated as the No. 1 tight end in America, No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
He's dominated on the hardwood during his prep career after being rated as one of the top players in the Bayou State, and with interest from programs across America, the Tigers will see what they can get out of him after the football season wraps up.
It isn't uncommon to see players test themselves as two-sport athletes at LSU and Green will now be next in line to do so.
In high school, he showcased his talents as an impactful player with a tremendous motor, but the college game will provide an opportunity to level up his game in a big way.
Typically, two-sport athletes take part in sports that are divided into two different seasons like the fall and spring.
For Green, he will be attempting to play basketball that begins in the middle of LSU's SEC slate on the gridiron.
It'll be interesting to see how Green's two-sport aspirations unfold with the freshman phenom attaining high expectations during his time under Kelly and Co. moving forward.
A tremendous athlete with the chance to achieve an impressive feat, year one will be one to keep tabs on for the dual-sport star.
