Five-Star LSU Women's Basketball Signee Lola Lampley Named McDonald's All-American

Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star prospect Lola Lampley will suit up in the McDonald's All-American Game in April after receiving an invite to the prestigious event this year.

Lampley checks in as a Top-20 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where she's set to join Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers for the 2026-27 season after signing with the program last fall.

The 6-foot-2 wing has a long track record of success across USA Basketball, where she won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship while also competing on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball circuit.

Lampley recently surpassed 1,000 career points and was named to the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit roster as well with the accolades continuing to stack up prior to her time in Baton Rouge.

Lampley ranks in the top-30 of all major recruiting services including 247Sports (No. 15), On3 (No. 17), Prospects Nation (No. 17), and ESPN (No. 29).

For the elite wing, it's Lampley's length, anticipation and versatility that make her one of the premier perimeter defenders in her class, according to LSU Women's Basketball.

"She is extremely effective at operating in the face-up game with impressive fundamentals and strong instincts as a cutter and playmaker. Her adaptability fits the mold of recent LSU wings who thrive in Mulkey’s physical, defense-first system.

Lampley will join the LSU program for the 2026-27 season in her freshman year in Baton Rouge.

“There is an opportunity to learn from a legend (head coach Kim Mulkey) and a hall-of-famer (assistant coach Seimone Augustus) and also play for a competitive program that can compete for a national championship,” Lampley said. ​​

”They’re going to get me to where I need to be. And the team they have — they’re like-minded, great teammates who are all wired to be pros and those are the people I want to learn from each day to get where I want to be.”

Mulkey recently raved about Lampley and what she can provide LSU as she puts a bow on her prep career.

“Lola’s size and scoring ability makes her a tough matchup on both ends of the floor,” Mulkey said. “Her versatility and length allow her to impact the game in so many ways from creating shots to defending multiple positions.

"She also comes from a strong athletic family. Both parents were college athletes, and her siblings are standouts in their own sports. That athletic foundation shows every time she steps on the court.”

