Former LSU Women's Basketball Forward Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Program
LSU forward Jersey Wolfenbarger officially placed her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11 following a one year stint in Baton Rouge.
Wolfenbarger, a former five-star prospect on the prep scene, recently wrapped up her lone season in with the Tigers as a rotational piece for Mulkey and the LSU program.
The move to the Bayou State followed a short stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In her first year with the LSU program, Wolfenbarger served primarily as a backup center with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with 24 blocks in total on the season.
She played 13.2 minutes per game with nine starts after handling minutes behind both Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith.
The initial report earlier this month was that Wolfenbarger would return to Baton Rouge for her senior campaign, but decisions move fast in the new age of college athletics.
Prior to her move to Baton Rouge, she played a guard role on the perimeter for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but Mulkey and Co. utilized her size as a force inside during the 2024-25 season.
The 6-foot-5, former five-star prospect was in search of her third school after stints with both the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers.
Now, after a short time in the Transfer Portal, Wolfenbarger has found a new home after revealing a commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.
She's the fourth LSU departure to find a new home this offseason.
LSU Transfer Portal Update: The Departures
The First Entry: Sa'Myah Smith [Forward]
LSU redshirt-sophomore Sa'Myah Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 31 after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith is headed to join the Virginia Cavaliers, she announced via social media last Sunday.
The Second Entry: Last-Tear Poa [Guard]
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Poa, a member of Kim Mulkey's 2023 National Championship squad, has played a pivotal role for the Tigers across her trio of seasons in the Bayou State.
During the 2024-25 season, Poa appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts for LSU.
She averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists across 12.8 minutes a night while playing a role in the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight.
Poa joined LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season after transferring in from Northwest Florida State as a JUCO prospect.
She has since signed with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Poa will look to exercise an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling the NCAA passed recently.
The Third Entry: Aalyah Del Rosario [Forward]
The former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle showed flashes during her freshman campaign with the Tigers, but was unable to take that next step in her second year.
The 6-foot-6 frontcourt piece averaged 4.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Fast forward to this past year and Del Rosario averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds a night on 41.7 percent shooting in six minutes per game.
She has since signed with the Vanderbilt Commodores and will remain in the Southeastern Conference.
Remaining Tigers in the NCAA Transfer Portal:
- Mjarcle Sheppard: Guard
- Amani Bartlett: Forward
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.