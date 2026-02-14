How to Watch: LSU Women's Basketball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Major SEC Clash

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers return to action on Saturday night for a blockbuster matchup against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks with all eyes on the SEC showdown.

LSU’s matchup against South Carolina will be the featured game on February 14 on ABC at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the PMAC.

The game will occur on a Saturday, marking the first time the Tigers have played on a Saturday since 2005 when LSU defeated No. 17 Georgia, 76-52, as the top-ranked team in the country.

The contest will feature ESPN’s top announcers with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) calling the action. February 14 marks the first time a women’s basketball game has aired in the Saturday primetime spot on ABC.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town as the show will air live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT and is also available on the ESPN App, leading into the tip between both squads at 7:40 p.m.

This will be the second time the Tigers have hosted Gameday, with the last time coming in 2024 against South Carolina. Christine Williamson is set to host the pregame show, alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere in Baton Rouge and hopefully a good basketball game. South Carolina is South Carolina: great players, great program, great coach," Mulkey said.

"They’re the team to beat in the league right now. Let’s just see how we can compete, like we did against Texas. Go compete against teams you’re not supposed to beat. We did for three quarters at Texas, and when we played them at home, we beat them.

“We need a great crowd. Our students will show up, but the sad part is a lot of them won’t get in because there are only so many student tickets. That breaks my heart. It’ll be an unbelievable women’s basketball atmosphere. Mardi Gras is going on, so let’s see what happens Saturday night.”

Now, all eyes are on the SEC showdown with LSU and South Carolina set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

