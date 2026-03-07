Instant Takeaways: LSU Women's Basketball Falls 83-77 to South Carolina Gamecocks

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers dropped an 83-77 SEC Tournament Semifinal showdown to the South Carolina Gamecocks despite a heroic performance from MiLaysia Fulwiley in Greenville (S.C.).

Fulwiley entered Saturday's contest with a chip on her shoulder while facing her former Gamecocks team - piecing together a big-time performance to keep LSU afloat - but it was ultimately not enough to reach the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

Now, the Tigers' SEC Tournament run ends in the semifinals with all eyes on Selection Sunday as Mulkey and Co. await their seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Instant Takeaways: LSU vs. South Carolina

No. 1: "Big 3" Leads Gamecocks Down the Stretch

South Carolina utilized a three-headed "monster" down the stretch with Raven Johnson, Joyce Edwards, and Ta'Niya Latson paving the way in crunch time to get the Gamecocks across the finish line.

In what became a massive night for Johnson, the Gamecocks' senior guard made impactful play after impactful play to tally 22 points with seven assists - leading South Carolina to the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

Aside from Johnson, it was Latson (17 points) and Edwards (18 points) that helped push the Gamecocks to a win in Greenville to get past the Tigers on Saturday where the "Big 3" got it done to take down the Tigers.

Louisiana State Tigers forward Grace Knox (2) and Louisiana State Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) box out South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: MiLaysia Fulwiley's Massive Day

LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley kept the Tigers afloat all day against her former team after tallying 24 points, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal off the bench - making it happen for her squad when it was needed.

In the program's regular season clash on Valentine's Day, Fulwiley totaled six points on 1-for-8 shooting - struggling mightily against a fierce Gamecocks crew - but it was her night against South Carolina on Saturday.

But a lack of production from Flau'jae Johnson and inconsistency from Mikaylah Williams set the tone for the Tigers midway through the second half with Fulwiley unable to carry even more weight down the stretch.

Fulwiley and sophomore guard Jada Richard combined for 41 of the Tigers' 77 points, but it was clear there was another element needed with Johnson unable to get going - sitting for much of the second half.

Johnson ended the night with six points on only one field goal made while Williams tallied 14 points on 5-for-12 from the field.

No. 3: The Outlier Numbers

South Carolina has now won 19 consecutive games against the LSU Tigers with the Gamecocks' last loss to the Bayou Bengals coming in January of 2022.

When South Carolina needed disciplined basketball down the stretch, Joyce Edwards and Raven Johnson provided it - keeping the ball in the Gamecocks' hands with South Carolina only tallying nine turnovers on the day.

On the other side, LSU gave up the ball 14 times with turnovers plaguing the Tigers in the final two quarters - with Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams combining for five.

Now, with the SEC Tournament in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on the NCAA Tournament with the LSU Tigers awaiting their seed on Selection Sunday.

