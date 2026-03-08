SEC Tournament Bracket Update: LSU WBB Falls, South Carolina Heads to Title Game

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson paced the South Carolina Gamecocks with 22 points, lifting the top overall seed to an 83-77 win in the 2026 SEC Tournament semifinal contest over the LSU Tigers inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will await its NCAA Tournament decision on March 15 when Selection Sunday rolls around next week. The show will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT. In the last projection, LSU was ranked No. 7 overall (No. 2 seed).

On Saturday afternoon, junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers’ scoring attack with 24 points. Junior Mikaylah Williams and sophomore Jada Richard also had double figures in scoring with 14 and 17, respectively.

Now, with the LSU Tigers out, the SEC Tournament Championship has been decided with South Carolina advancing, but which in-conference foe will the program square up against?

The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:

Wednesday, March 4 – First round

Broadcaster: SEC Network

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64

No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64 Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68

No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68 Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49

No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49 Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48

Thursday, March 5 – Second round

Broadcaster: SEC Network

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61

No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64

No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64 Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57

No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57 Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Broadcaster: ESPN, SEC Network

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64

No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64 Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78

No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78 Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78

No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78 Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Broadcaster: ESPN2

Game 13: No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 4 LSU 77

No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 4 LSU 77 Game 14: No. 3 Texas 85, No. 7 Ole Miss 66

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Broadcaster: ESPN

Game 15: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns - 3 p.m. ET

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks will square off against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday afternoon with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET in Greenville (S.C.).

