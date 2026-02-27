Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Among Top Contenders for Elite Five-Star Recruit

Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial five-star power forward Nation Williams has narrowed her focus to 10 schools with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers making the cut for the elite prospect.

Williams checks in as the No. 1 overall recruit in Nevada and a Top-10 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where she has blossomed into one of the top players in America.

The 6-foot-2 forward has earned offers from the likes of the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, following a strong offseason last summer.

Williams has also shined with USA Basketball after spending time with the program developing her game.

“Since being in USA basketball for two years now, I've known how to communicate more and have more energy, and really lead some of the other girls, and really pick up people,” Williams said.

“I feel like that's what they always talk about, picking up people left and right. So I feel like that's what I've been trying to do and what I've been learning to do more.”

Now, Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are making their presence felt for the highly-touted West Coast star as after narrowing her focus to 10 schools on Thursday.

Nation Williams, the No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2027, is now down to 10 schools, @247Sports is told. https://t.co/NiL2xAy5UW pic.twitter.com/A8oWrO9HOu — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) February 26, 2026

The LSU Tigers sit alongside the UCLA Bruins, North Carolina Tar Heels, Iowa Hawkeyes, Duke Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Baylor Bears, Washington Huskies, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the finalists.

"Williams has positioned herself as one of the country’s biggest interior threats. At Centennial, she plays for a perennial national powerhouse. Her mother, Natalie Williams, is a Women's Basketball Hall of Famer who currently serves as the general manager for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces," 247Sports wrote.

"During the Tournament of Champions in Chicago, Williams's consistent impact on both ends of the floor helped lead her Mountain West Premier roster to the EYBL Championship Game."

Now, as Williams prepares for a critical offseason in her recruitment, Kim Mulkey and the LSU coaching staff will put a foot on the gas for the elite power forward out of Nevada.

