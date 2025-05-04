Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extend Offer to Coveted Five-Star Center
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason with the program looking to stack talent for the long haul in Baton Rouge.
The LSU staff recently hit the road to check in with multiple priority targets in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Classes with a new offer being dished out.
Mulkey and Co. extended a scholarship to Montverde Academy five-star Jayla Forbes as she continues her rise as one of the top prospects in America.
The 6-foot-7 center is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college hoops handing out offers.
Multiple SEC schools have remained in contact, including the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs as her rise continues.
Now, it's Mulkey and the LSU Tigers being the latest school to extend an offer to the rising-junior.
The program is looking to add talent to the future of the frontcourt with LSU battling it out for the No. 5 overall prospect in America, Caroline Bradley.
Bradley, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Bayou State, is a top priority for Mulkey and the Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she navigates a hectic recruiting process.
She's coming off of a monster season on the recruiting scene where she was named to the LSWA 2A All-State First-Team.
Bradley posted averages of 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocked shots per game while leading her squad to a state title game.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
Now, LSU remains in the mix for Bradley while also getting in on the action for Forbes, one of the top forwards in America.
