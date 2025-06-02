Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extend Offer to Elite Top-25 Recruit in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
After signing one of the top Transfer Portal hauls in America, the Tigers have placed focus on adding talent via the high school ranks with new offers being dished out as of late.
LSU recently extended a scholarship to Belleville (Mich.) four-star guard Sydney Savoury after the staff flew out to watch the top prospects compete on the travel ball circuit.
Savoury, one of the top guards in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is the latest prospect to receive an offer from Mulkey and Co.
The 5-foot-11 Michigan native has recently received offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Arizona Wildcats, Syracuse Orange, Baylor Bears and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others.
One of the most coveted guards on the market, Mulkey and the Tigers are now in on the action after getting in contact with the talented prospect.
The LSU staff has sent out multiple offers this offseason with the focus placing a primary focus on stacking talent in the frontcourt.
Which targets have received scholarships this offseason?
The Recent Offers: Three 2027 Prospects to Know
Mulkey and Co. extended a scholarship to Olathe (Kan.) four-star forward Eve Long out of Olathe South High School this offseason.
Long, the No. 11 rated prospect in America, is coming off of a standout season on the prep scene after reeling in multiple offers.
The 6-foot-3 post presence has hauled in scholarships from the likes of Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan and North Carolina, among several others.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix with the program handing out an offer last month.
LSU has been on the prowl for size in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the staff dishing out offers to multiple forwards/centers this offseason while turning up the heat for a priority target.
The Tigers also extended a scholarship to Montverde Academy five-star Jayla Forbes this summer as she continues her rise as one of the top prospects in America.
The 6-foot-7 center is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college hoops handing out offers.
Multiple SEC schools have remained in contact, including the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs as her rise continues.
Now, it's Mulkey and the LSU Tigers being the latest school to extend an offer to the rising-junior.
There's a focus on adding talent to the future of the frontcourt with LSU also battling it out for the No. 5 overall prospect in America, Caroline Bradley.
Bradley, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Bayou State, is a top priority for Mulkey and the Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she navigates a hectic recruiting process.
She's coming off of a monster season on the recruiting scene where she was named to the LSWA 2A All-State First-Team.
Bradley posted averages of 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocked shots per game while leading her squad to a state title game.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
Now, LSU remains in the mix for Bradley while also getting in on the action for Forbes, one of the top forwards in America.
