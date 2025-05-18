Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extends Offer to Coveted Five-Star Forward
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top prospects in America with the program remaining active on the recruiting trail this offseason.
Mulkey's staff hit the road this weekend to watch multiple targets in both the 2026 and 2027 cycles with a fresh offer being dished out on Saturday.
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star Lola Lampley earned a scholarship after receiving the call from the LSU Tigers.
Lampley, a 6-foot-2 power forward, is down to five schools with the Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs and North Carolina State Wolfpack making the cut.
But the LSU Tigers are looking to get in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Lampley has impressed on the travel ball circuit this offseason with the LSU coaching staff getting a firsthand look once again.
Now, she adds a scholarship from Mulkey and Co. in her back pocket as she navigates a critical stretch in her recruitment.
Lampley is the No. 18 overall prospect in America and the No. 6 rated power forward in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood. She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months.
"Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique."
LSU has dished out multiple new offers this week with a primary focus on rebuilding the frontcourt for the future of the program.
The New Offer: Lelee Bell
The latest offer is out with LSU offering Minot (N.D.) four-star power forward Leelee Bell on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 forward has quickly become one of the hottest names in the market on the Adidas Circuit with the top programs extending scholarships.
LSU, Indiana, Arizona State, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Kansas and Wake Forest, among several others, have entered the mix this offseason.
Bell is the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 7 power forward in America.
Mulkey and Co. are now in the mix as the most recent offer as they look to build out the frontcourt for the future.
