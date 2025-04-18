Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Hosting Top-10 Transfer for Visit to Campus
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain on the prowl for the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program retooling the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.
After adding a pair of forwards via the free agent market this month in Notre Dame's Kate Koval and East Carolina'a Amiya Joyner, LSU continues looking to add to the front-court.
Mulkey and the Tigers have their sights set on All-Big Ten forward Serah Williams in the portal market with the program turning up the heat.
The Tigers' pursuit of the Wisconsin transfer, who's rated as the No. 3 forward in the portal, took a step in the right direction on Thursday.
Williams arrived in town for a multi-day visit to Baton Rouge, sources told LSU Tigers On SI, with the Tigers wining and dining the All-Big Ten star.
Mulkey and Co. are going "all in" for the elite transfer with LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson even leaving her nationwide tour to make her way back to Louisiana to host Williams.
Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and the LSU coaching staff all went to dinner on Thursday night with the program putting a full-court press on Williams.
LSU has worked through a photoshoot with Williams, given one-on-one time with the coaching staff and rolled out the red carpet for one of the top available transfers.
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game last season after handling business for her program.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 campaign in Madison.
Along with Mulkey's program, multiple schools are pursuing her services, but the Tigers are making their presence felt.
Sources indicated that the UCONN Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels are the pair of programs that remain active in Williams' process.
The Tigers will continue keeping a foot on the gas for Williams with the defending National Champion UCONN Huskies remaining a heavy-hitter in her process.
Mulkey and Co. are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with the program reconstructing the front-court.
Now, LSU will look to continue impressing Williams on her visit to Baton Rouge on Day 2 of the trip on Friday.
