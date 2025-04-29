Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball in the Mix for All-Big Ten Transfer Forward
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with a focus on reconstructing the 2025-26 roster.
The program has reeled in a trio of impactful transfers to this point in MiLaysia Fulwiley [South Carolina], Kate Koval [Notre Dame] and Amiya Joyner [East Carolina], but LSU remains on the recruiting trail.
Mulkey and Co. recently hosted All-Big Ten forward Serah Williams for a visit to Baton Rouge with the No. 1 available transfer taking a multi-day trip to campus.
LSU is going "all in" for the Wisconsin transfer with LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson even leaving her nationwide tour to make her way back to Louisiana to host Williams.
Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and the LSU coaching staff all went to dinner with the program putting a full-court press on Williams.
LSU worked through a photoshoot with Williams, provided one-on-one time with the coaching staff and rolled out the red carpet for one of the top available transfers.
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game last season after handling business for her program.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 campaign in Madison.
Along with Mulkey's program, multiple schools are pursuing her services, but the Tigers are making their presence felt.
Williams has now taken a visit to the UCONN Huskies with the defending National Champions also remaining in the mix for her services.
In what is quickly becoming an LSU versus UCONN battle, both programs are turning up the heat down the stretch.
Williams hasn't been in a rush during her process, but with visits to both LSU and UCONN wrapped up, decision day could be inching closer.
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have secured a trio of impactful transfers with Williams remaining a top priority for the program.
