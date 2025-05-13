Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Commitment From Former Georgia Signee
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from four-star forward Meghan Yarnevich, she revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Yarnevich, a Top-100 prospect in America, will head to Baton Rouge as the fifth signee in the program's 2025 Recruiting Class.
A former Georgia Bulldogs signee, Yarnevich re-opened her recruitment process on May 4 with the program turning up the heat instantly.
The 6-foot-2 forward out of Maryland suited up for The Bullis School during her prep career where she quickly became a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene.
Now, after flipping her commitment to the LSU Tigers, she's set to make her way to the Bayou State for the 2025-26 season.
Here's what the Georgia Bulldogs wrote once Yarnevich signed with the program:
“A four-star, top-100 prospect according to Prospects Nation, Meghan Yarnevich comes to Georgia from Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland.
"She has led her high school team to two state semifinals appearances and a state championship over the last three seasons.
"The versatile frontcourt prospect known for her size and soft touch around the basket was a highly-recruited prospect coming out of high school. Yanrevich is also a member of Fairfax Star U17 team.”
Now, she joins a quartet of Top-30 prospects that have signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Class that holds Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines.
Mulkey and Co. have the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America with multiple immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge.
“Divine can play the point, can play the off guard,” Mulkey said back in November about the class. “We signed big Z [ZaKiyah] from Kentucky, a big guard who can post you up and rebound.
"Then you add Grace to the mix and she’s more of a [Aneesah] Morrow type as a hard-nosed player. It’s hard to keep her off the boards. Then you add Bella who can shoot the three-ball and comes from a winning program over the summer.
"They won just about everything with Cy Fair. We’re excited about those guys. Three out of four came on an official visit together and we got all three of them.”
Mulkey and Co. have retooled the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason with the program adding five prospects via the 2025 Recruiting Cycle alongside three signees through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
