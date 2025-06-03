Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Official Visit With Coveted Top-15 Prospect
Kim Mulkey and the LSU staff continue a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program attacking the recruiting trail.
LSU as dished out multiple new offers after an evaluation period on the travel ball circuit with one prospect quickly emergingas a priority.
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star Lola Lampley earned a scholarship in May after receiving the call from the LSU Tigers.
Lampley, a 6-foot-2 power forward, was originally down to five schools with the Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs and North Carolina State Wolfpack making the cut.
But the LSU Tigers are now firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Lampley has impressed on the travel ball circuit this offseason with the LSU coaching staff getting a firsthand look once again.
Now, she adds a scholarship from Mulkey and Co. in her back pocket as she navigates a critical stretch in her recruitment.
But it doesn't stop there for Lampley. She's now locked in an official visit with Mulkey and the LSU Tigers for Oct. 9, according to On3 Sports.
Lampley is the No. 18 overall prospect in America and the No. 6 rated power forward in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood. She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months.
"Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique."
LSU has also remained in touch with a myriad of frontcourt pieces this offseason after extending new offers.
The Names to Know: 2027 Targets
The Tigers also extended a scholarship to Montverde Academy five-star Jayla Forbes this summer as she continues her rise as one of the top prospects in America.
The 6-foot-7 center is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college hoops handing out offers.
Multiple SEC schools have remained in contact, including the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs as her rise continues.
Now, it's Mulkey and the LSU Tigers being the latest school to extend an offer to the rising-junior.
There's a focus on adding talent to the future of the frontcourt with LSU also battling it out for the No. 5 overall prospect in America, Caroline Bradley.
Bradley, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Bayou State, is a top priority for Mulkey and the Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she navigates a hectic recruiting process.
She's coming off of a monster season on the recruiting scene where she was named to the LSWA 2A All-State First-Team.
Bradley posted averages of 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocked shots per game while leading her squad to a state title game.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
