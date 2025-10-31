Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Top-15 Prospect in America
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star prospect Lola Lampley has committed to Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers, she revealed via social media on Friday.
Lampley, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, chose the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Kansas Jayhawks, among several others, down the stretch of her process.
The 6-foot-2 wing was originally down to five schools in the spring with Florida State, UCLA, Duke, Mississippi State and North Carolina State making the cut, but an offer from the LSU Tigers quickly piqued her interest with Mulkey and the Tigers making the call.
After Mulkey and Co. dished out an offer to Lampley in May, the LSU Tigers jumped firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in America.
Lampley impressed on the travel ball circuit this past offseason with the LSU coaching staff checking in on multiple occasions for the highly-touted recruit.
“Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood,” 247Sports' Brandon Clay wrote. “She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months. Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique.”
After getting involved in her process, LSU began pushing all the right buttons in this one as she navigated her process.
But other programs remained heavy-hitters with the South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteerrs having official visits on the docket.
LSU hosted Lampley on an official visit in early October where the five-star wing then canceled her remaining visits prior to revealing a commitment on Friday, Oct. 31.
She's the No. 15 overall prospect in America and the No. 5 rated shooting guard in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Mulkey and the Tigers winning out down the stretch.
LSU will now shift focus to stacking more talent in the current cycle with multiple prospects on the radar - including five-star guard Jerzy Robinson.
