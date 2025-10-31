Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Top-15 Prospect in America

BREAKING: LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 5 rated SG in America: Lola Lampley.



The 5-star, Top-15 prospect shuts things down and reveals a pledge to Kim Mulkey and Co. following a recent visit to Baton Rouge.



Mulkey and the Tigers continue reloading in the Bayou State. pic.twitter.com/2gMdWnFVXp