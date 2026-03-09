Kim Mulkey's No. 1 Assistant Leaves LSU Women's Basketball for Rutgers HC Opportunity

LSU Tigers assistant coach Gary Redus II is heading to the Big Ten after being hired as the next head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, according to On3 Sports.

Redus has spent the last four seasons on Kim Mulkey's staff in Baton Rouge where he has emerged as one of college basketball's top recruiters during his stint with LSU.

Under the guidance of Redus on the recruiting scene, LSU brought in the No. 1 ranked class in both the 2023 and 2025 cycles - as well as Jada Richard - the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

But his ability to lead the way in developing players once they arrived in the Bayou State is another critical component to his success where he's now reaping the benefits.

Redus heads to Rutgers with the opportunity to recruit an elite roster where his relationship with both Rutgers Athletic Director Zinn and University President William Tate IV assisting in the move.

Though Redus II does not have head coaching experience, he's been viewed as one of the fastest-rising assistants in college - along with his time in Baton Rouge overlapping with both Zinn and Tate IV during their times in Baton Rouge.

BREAKING: Rutgers has hired Gary Redus as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told @On3.



Redus has spent the last four seasons at LSU as an assistant coach and is widely regarded as one of the best recruiters in the sport.



READ: https://t.co/P3UVSbSzlc pic.twitter.com/4STmXSsGf1 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 9, 2026

Now, Redus has made his move. He's off to the Big Ten with the opportunity to rejuvenate a program that is in need of a spark where he can certainly do so on the recruiting scene.

The LSU Gary Redus Bio:

"Redus is an up-and-coming assistant coach and recruiter who was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30” list. Known for his elite skill in identifying and securing talent, Redus has been a crucial piece to the Tigers’ success since coming aboard.

"For the second time since he arrived, Redus helped recruit the unanimous No. 1 freshman class that included all five-stars (Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Grace Knox, and ZaKiyah Johnson).

"In his first season at LSU, Redus made an immediate impact. He quickly helped the Tigers secure ESPN’s top ranked recruiting class during his first fall in Baton Rouge. He worked closely with LSU’s guards every day in practice who developed into a lethal group that could run the offense, score at all three levels and defend at a high level.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: