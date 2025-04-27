Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Secures Coveted South Carolina Transfer
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have officially signed South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley after committing to the program on Friday.
Fulwiley, the No. 1 available guard in the NCAA Transfer Portal, made the decision to depart Columbia (S.C.) followng a two-year stint with the program.
Now, the reigning SEC 6th Player of the Year is heading to Baton Rouge with two seasons of eligibility remaining after signing the dotted line with LSU this weekend.
Fulwiley is a game-changing 5-foot-10 guard that has proven to be one of the nation’s most creative offensive players.
She came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks where she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons under Dawn Staley.
Through her first two seasons in college, Fulwiley has been a key piece on two Final Four teams, including the 2024 NCAA Championship.
What does LSU shot-caller Kim Mulkey believe Fulwiley can bring to the Tigers heading into the 2025-26 season?
“I’m excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball.
"Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”
Fulwiley became an instant impact player for the Gamecocks as a freshman after averaging 11.7 points and 2.2 assists per game.
During her first season with Staley's program, Fulwiley helped lead South Carolina to the National Championship, SEC Championship and SEC Tournament Championship with a perfect 38-0 record during the 2023-24 season.
Despite coming off of the bench, Fulwiley led the Gamecocks in scoring 11 times throughout the season.
Now, she's set to provide the Tigers with an immediate impact weapon via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Mulkey pairing the bucket-getter alongside returning pieces Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.
Fulwiley is the third addition through the portal for LSU to this point where she joins Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers