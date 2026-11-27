The No. 20 LSU Tigers remain undefeated after going 2-0 in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, California.

Head Coach Will Wade's team defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 94–92 in double overtime Wednesday, then beat the SMU Mustangs 95–86 in overtime Thursday to improve to 8–0.

The Tigers have been at the center of an eligibility battle with the Southeastern Conference over guard RJ Luis Jr., who was rostered and played one game for LSU earlier in November. The SEC is threatening to kick LSU out of the conference in a vote on Dec. 3.

Wade's team was able to tune out the outside noise to overcome the Sun Devils and Mustangs on Thanksgiving weekend.

How the Tigers defeated two teams in overtime

Dayjuan Anderson 1, LSU Tigers take on ULM Warhawks Basketball. November 18, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' defense struggled in the first half of their game against the Sun Devils on Wednesday. Arizona State guard Joel Foxwell went 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half, contributing to the Sun Devils' seven 3-pointers made in the first 20 minutes.

Wade's team would end up going down by 12 points in the second half before finding their stride on offense and defense. The Tigers held the Sun Devils to just 3-for-10 from behind the arc and scored 11 points off of Arizona State turnovers in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The 3-point shooting would be the difference-maker in double overtime. The Tigers went 2-for-3 from behind the arc while the Sun Devils went 0-for-2, sealing LSU's 94-92 victory.

The game showed LSU's depth, as all eight players who appeared for the Tigers were in the scoring column, including 35 points from the bench. However, it also exposed the Tigers' weakness in their ability to guard against a high-level shooting team.

The Tigers' game against the Mustangs was once again a shootout. LSU shot 50% from the field, while SMU shot 47%. Wade's team was unable to find their shot until late in the first half, which allowed the Mustangs to jump out to a 34-20 lead. The Tigers went on a 16-4 run to end the half trailing 38-36.

LSU and SMU went back and forth in the second half. The Tigers secured a 77-75 lead with 3.5 seconds left, but senior Mo Dioubate fouled senior Jaylin Stewart, giving SMU two free throws to send the game into overtime.

Fifth-year senior Skyy Clark scored 5 unanswered points to open overtime, which allowed the Tigers to claim a lead they never relinquished for a 95-86 victory.

Both games proved LSU's ability to come back from a double-digit deficit for a victory. However, it exposed the Tigers' inability to get out to a fast start in the first half and protect a lead late in the game. With just a month remaining before SEC play, the Tigers need to figure out how to get to the basket earlier in the game, or risk being trampled by top-ranked conference opponents.

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