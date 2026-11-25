The LSU Tigers face a potential expulsion from the SEC. The conference will meet with its league presidents to determine LSU's future on Dec. 3. A vote would need a two-thirds majority to confirm LSU's termination from the SEC.

The meeting comes after LSU men's basketball played former NBA undrafted free agent R.J. Luis Jr. in a regular season game. This is LSU's second attempt to play a former professional player. LSU football tried adding Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to its roster, but it never went through.

However, the SEC's path to removing LSU got tougher.

SEC Denied Temporary Restraining Order

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Matt Stahl of AL.com, federal judge Annemarie Axon denied the SEC's request for a temporary restraining order, which would prevent LSU from interfering with the Dec. 3 vote. The conference sought emergency relief, but with this denial, LSU can pursue legal action if it's removed from the SEC.

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The SEC tried to prohibit LSU from "taking any action, including filing, prosecuting, or participating in lawsuits or otherwise seeking judicial intervention, to deter, coerce, prevent, or punish the Conference for exercising its First Amendment right of free association, including through potential termination of Louisiana State University."

Obviously, if the conference approves LSU's dismissal, there would be obvious pushback. LSU is one of the SEC's founding members, and it's a widely recognized brand in college athletics. Its removal would create one of the most controversial moments in NCAA history.

Of course, LSU isn't completely innocent to other people. Bringing in former professional players pushed ethical boundaries, and the SEC clearly isn't favoring the program's decision.

"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted. The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs," the SEC said in a statement.

Unfortunately, LSU has been caught up in multiple legal cases across football and basketball. The Dec. 3 meeting is significant. LSU's removal from the SEC sounds like a long shot, but it's not impossible.

The SEC could determine the future of LSU's athletic program. Until then, Luis Jr. plans to sue the SEC over his eligibility. He debuted for the Tigers on Wednesday and played 15 minutes in a win over Louisiana-Monroe. Luis Jr. has since departed the program.

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