LSU Basketball's Highest-Rated Transfer Addition Enters Portal Amid Coaching Saga

LSU Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after one season with the program, according to multiple reports.

The star point guard, who played at UNLV for two years before transferring to LSU where he delivered dynamic play both passing and scoring, missed most of the 2025-26 season with a nagging foot injury.

Thomas underwent season-ending surgery in February after missing a majority of his lone campaign with the program.

“Since arriving on campus and earning his captain’s role, DJ has been a great teammate and a relentless competitor,” said Coach Matt McMahon. “He makes everyone in our program better. I admire the toughness and fight DJ has shown since suffering his foot injury.

"He has done everything in his power to work through the pain and get back on the court. I’m disappointed for DJ that his season has come to an end. We look forward to supporting him through his recovery.”

Thomas missed the first five SEC games, then returned for three contests, including a team leading 18-point effort in a four-point loss at Arkansas. He reaggravated the injury early in the Mississippi State game on Jan. 28, the last game he was able to participate in.

NEWS: LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is entering the @TransferPortal, source told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-1 junior averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/s4J7ZhrxGF — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 25, 2026

Thomas, who led the SEC in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio until he fell off the rankings because of the 75 percent participation rule, averaged 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds and had 104 assists (6.50 apg) and just 26 turnovers (4.00 assist-to-turnover ratio).

Now, he's out after revealing intentions of entering the free agent market after a one-season stint with the LSU Tigers.

The program in Baton Rouge continues navigating a chaotic stretch with a potential coaching change lingering as the future of McMahon remains uncertain. LSU is reportedly targeting NC State head coach Will Wade.

If LSU were to make the decision to hire Wade, the program would have to pay a pair of buyouts.

One would be McMahon’s buyout of approximately $8 million while he has three years left on his contract.

The other is Wade’s in order to get him out of Raleigh after just one season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Will Wade met with NC State officials Wednesday to discuss reports around a possible return to LSU, source confirms.



NC State is expected to make a competitive offer within 24 hours to keep Wade in Raleigh.



Can confirm LSU is working to bring McNeese AD Heath Schroyer to Baton… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) March 25, 2026

LSU would have to pay NC State $5 million for Wade’s buyout. However, that price tag drops to $3 million after April 1.

Another important date will be the NCAA Transfer Portal window opening officially on April 7 as the clock ticks on roster reconstruction.

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