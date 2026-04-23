LSU Basketball Transfer Reveals Stunning Commitment To Prominent Big Ten Program

Former LSU Tigers forward Jalen Reed is Ann Arbor bound after revealing a commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday afternoon.

Reed entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after spending four seasons under then head coach Matt McMahon and Co. with injuries derailing his stint in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder is coming off an Achilles injury, which ended his 2025-26 campaign after suiting up in just six games last fall.

He played an average of 18 minutes in the first six games of the season - averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a contest.

“Jalen Reed suffered a season-ending (left) Achilles tendon injury during last Friday night’s game versus Drake," McMahon said in a statement.

"He underwent successful surgery this morning in Baton Rouge. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated for Jalen. His journey back to the court has been inspiring to everyone in our program.

NEWS: LSU transfer forward Jalen Reed has committed to Michigan, he told @On3.



The 6-10 redshirt junior was one of the Tigers’ top players before suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries. He averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in the last two seasons and could end up… pic.twitter.com/CEhM7hg5bE — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 23, 2026

“Jalen is a team captain and leader as well as a soon to be LSU Graduate. He represents everything that is great about college athletics. While I cannot convey the depth of my disappointment for Jalen, I remain in admiration of his spirit and mental toughness. We look forward to supporting him in his recovery and cannot wait to see him back on the basketball court."

Across his four seasons with the LSU Tigers, Reed suited up in a total of 79 games where he flaunts career averages of 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

After back-to-back seasons where he suffered a torn ACL (2024-25) and torn Achilles (2025-26), Reed will now head up North to join the defending National Champion Michigan Wolverines.

“(Winning a National Championship) further strengthens their bond, and we didn’t need this for that to happen because of their actions all year,” head coach Dusty May said following the title win. “We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner — Michigan has got a proud tradition, there’s a lot of banners on the side. There’s one lonely banner up in the middle.

“And if we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind them that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these type of days or these type of practices. Usually, that was one way that we could refocus our group.”

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