LSU Tigers Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time and TV Channel in Tuesday Clash

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU men’s basketball team will face Texas for the first time on the road as an SEC member when the two teams meet for the first time in the Moody Coliseum here Tuesday night.

The game is set for an 8:05 p.m. tip and will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and televised on the SEC Network with Lowell Galindo and Pat Bradley.

The Longhorns and Tigers met for the first time last year in Baton Rouge as SEC members with Texas winning. This will be LSU’s first trip to Austin for a men’s basketball game since the Jan. 2020 meeting which LSU won 69-67 as part of the old Big 12/SEC Challenge.

LSU is coming off a good effort in a 73-63 loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Playing without DJ Thomas and Max Mackinnon, the Tigers were able to get eight three-pointers and actually take the lead for a three-minute period early in the second half against the Volunteers. In the process, LSU equaled a record only posted once in the last 70 seasons of LSU basketball, a game with only three turnovers.

The Tigers tied the mark of the 2020-21 Tigers, who had three turnovers in the second round NCAA Tournament game in March 2021 against Michigan.

Four starters were in double figures with Jalen Reece and Marquel Sutton each scored 15 points with Pablo Tamba 13 and Mike Nwoko 10.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Reece, stepping back into the point guard as Rashad King went to the off guard position with the absence of Mackinnon, played all four minutes and had four assists. He has played 73 minutes in LSU’s last two games with 11 combined assists.

Texas, presently T7 in the SEC standings at 7-5 as the league enters its final three weeks of the regular season, has won four straight contests, including an 85-68 decision on Saturday at Missouri.

Dailyn Swain led the Longhorns with 25 points, while Matas Vokietaitis had a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Pope added 15 points.

The Longhorns shot 37.1 percent in the first half but in the second 20 minutes posted 52 points on 16-of-26 shooting (61.5 percent) with 4-of-8 three-pointers (50.0 percent). For the game, the Longhorns were 29-of-61 (47.5 percent) with six total three-pointers and 21-of-23 at the free throw line.

For the season, Swain leads the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game, with Vokietaitis at 15.4 a contest. Tramon Mark averages 13.2 points with Pope at 12.6.

Sean Miller is in his first year as the head coach at Texas.

LSU will return home to Baton Rouge for the first of three straight Saturday 5 p.m. contests at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center starting with Alabama. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: