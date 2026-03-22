LSU Women's Basketball Cruises To NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 With Win Over Texas Tech

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 2 seed LSU women’s basketball team defeated No. 7 Texas Tech, 101-47, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, March 27 for the NCAA Regional Semifinal to face the Duke-Baylor game winner. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

ZaKiyah Johnson got the scoring started with a layup for the Tigers. LSU continued the momentum, jumping out 8-0, but Texas Tech answered quickly with back-to-back three-pointers. The Tigers rallied in the second quarter, going on a 17-5 run to hold the 43-25 advantage at the half. The Tigers shot 56.3 percent on 18-of-32 shots.

The Lady Raiders shot 28 percent on 7-of-25 shots from the field. Texas Tech knocked down six treys while LSU had three. LSU notched eight steals and forced 12 turnovers, converting them to 19 points. LSU also dominated the paint scoring 26 to Texas Tech’s zero.

In the third quarter, LSU pushed its offensive momentum to outscore Texas Tech, 33-7. The Tigers built on it and were able to surpass 100 points to clutch the victory.

Flau’Jae Johnson paced the Tigers in the second half with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. LSU shot 17-of-30 (56.7%) while Texas Tech was 9-of-38 (23.7%). LSU outrebounded Texas Tech, 28-14.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Mikaylah Williams and Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 24 points. Williams went 9-of-15 from the field while Flau’Jae went 9-of-13. Both Williams and Johnson drained two treys and made four free throws. Joining Williams & Johnson in double figure scoring was Amiya Joyner (11), Kate Koval (10) and Jada Richard (10).

The Lady Raiders were led by Bailey Maupin with 19 points on 5-of-20 shots from the field along with three treys.

Now, the LSU Tigers are Sweet 16 bound with the program set to hit the road to Sacramento with an opportunity to continue a historic run in this year's NCAA Tournament.

*This story will be updated.*

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