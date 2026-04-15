LSU Women's Basketball Starting Guard Reveals Statement Amid Transfer Portal Move

LSU Tigers starting point guard Jada Richard is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a "do-not-contact" tag after entering the market last week.

The former No. 1 prospect in the Louisiana is coming off of a breakout 2025-26 campaign as the program's starting point guard for 34 of the LSU Tigers' 35 games - putting together averages of 9.5 points and 3.3 assists a night.

Richard signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the top-ranked recruit in the Bayou State, but after two seasons with the program, has made her move to hit the Transfer Portal as a top name to watch.

Following her decision, Richard took to social media to reveal what led to the move:

"Man… where do I start? LSU has been home for me, and I’m so grateful for every single moment I got to wear that jersey. To the fans, thank you for showing love every game, every cheer, every message... it never went unnoticed. Y’all really made this special," Richard said in a statement via Instagram.

"To my teammates, y’all are family for life and I love each and every one of y’all for endlessly believing in me and putting y’all’s trust in me to lead us.

"Thank you for the lifelong friendships and support, and I promise to always be there for y’all through anything. Together, we’ve endured so much and I’ll always carry those memories with me.

"To Coach Mulkey, thank you for recruiting and taking a chance on me. To Coach Starkey, thank you for all the uplifting conversations and wisdom you’ve instilled in me. To all the coaches, thank y’all for being there for me through these two years.

"With that being said, after a lot of thinking and praying, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. This decision weighed heavy on my heart, but I know it’s what’s best for me and my journey. Nothing but love."

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal: Jada Williams.



The All-Big 12 guard averaged 15.3 PPG + 7.7 APG this past season for the Cyclones.



Now, one of the top guards in America is Baton Rouge bound.



Massive get for Mulkey and Co. pic.twitter.com/sa8bu9lRoB — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 12, 2026

LSU inked Iowa State point guard Jada Williams - the top-ranked point guard in the market - on Sunday to replace Richard.

Williams is coming off of a strong 2025-26 season in Ames after putting together averages of 15.3 points and 7.7 assists per game for the Cyclones - now heading to Baton Rouge for her final season.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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