Pair of LSU Women's Basketball Stars Land on USBWA Midseason Watchlist

Kim Mulkey and Co. well represented for the prestigious award, pair of Tigers land on midseason watchlist.

Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24) shoots a free throw against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the USBWA’s midseason watchlist for the 2024-25 Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award.

Johnson recorded her third straight 20-point game on Sunday against Mississippi State, her 33rd game in a row scoring in double figures. Going back to last season’s NCAA Tournament, she has scored 20+ points in 17 of 27 games.

Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds; She is one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season.

Johnson’s scoring has jumped from 14.9 ppg last season to 20.0 ppg this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles this season.

Morrow has been one of the nation’s most consistent players throughout her college career. She recently became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to record at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.

Morrow has 1,570 career rebounds, tied for the sixth most in NCAA DI history with LSU’s Sylvia Fowles. Morrow has been dominant this season as she leads the nation with 21 double-doubles and 14.2 rebounds per game.

She has secured 15+ rebounds in 12 games and 20+ rebounds in three games, two of which she also secured 20 points as she is the nation’s only player with multiple 20/20 games this season.

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa, from April 4-6. There were a total of 50 players on Monday’s midseason watchlist.

LSU Moves Up in AP Top-25 Poll:

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll following victories last week over No. 13 Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

The Tigers are on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT to take on Missouri. LSU returns home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC

AP Poll – February 3, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Texas
  5. UConn
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Ohio State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. Kentucky
  12. Kansas State
  13. North Carolina
  14. North Carolina State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Maryland
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. West Virginia
  19. Tennessee
  20. Michigan State
  21. Cal
  22. Florida State
  23. Alabama
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Oklahoma State

