The National Championship Odds: LSU Women's Basketball's Chances at a Title
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue a dominant 2024-25 season with March quickly approaching for the National Championship contenders.
With Mulkey at the helm, it's no secret the Tigers will be in the conversation as a club that can compete for a title year in and year out.
On Tuesday, ESPN revealed the latest "Women's Basketball Bracketology" with the buzz on top seeds, bubble teams and the automatic bids heading into March.
LSU is currently tied for No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference following a recent Texas Longhorns victory over Dawn Staley's Gamecocks. The Tigers hold a 25-1 (10-1) record on the season.
It's a three-way tie between LSU, Texas and South Carolina for the top spot in the SEC down the stretch of conference play.
According to ESPN's recent "bracketology" released on Tuesday, the LSU Tigers are listed as a No. 2 seed as it currently stands with the chance to reach No. 1 status before the NCAA Tournament arrives.
ESPN's Take on the SEC Seeds:
“As the SEC turns, so does the national bracketology picture. Sunday featured a matchup of projected No. 1 seeds (South Carolina and Texas) and another game between a team (LSU) trying to get to the No. 1 line against an opponent (Tennessee) fresh off a win over UConn and fighting for a spot in the coveted top 16.
"Then on Monday, Ole Miss beat Kentucky in a meeting of teams also in contention for the top 16. The SEC currently has eight squads in the top 18 of the S-curve (and Alabama is only a No. 6 seed because it had to be moved down to accommodate bracketing principles). No other league’s final two weeks of the regular season and conference tournament will have as much influence on what happens on Selection Sunday.
"Despite losing to Texas, South Carolina maintains No. 1 overall (remember, the Gamecocks beat the Longhorns by 17 less than a month ago), but the Horns have a firmer hold on a top seed. Ole Miss got a crucial win over Kentucky but still isn’t in the top 16. It’s probable that six SEC teams (and possibly as many as seven) will be hosting NCAA tournament games.”
The current schools in LSU's Region include: Florida State, Indiana and Purdue-Fort Wayne.
In that scenario, LSU would host the first and second rounds prior to heading to the Birmingham Regional.
There will be several key factors down the stretch that will likely cause for significant shakeup to LSU's side of the bracket, but for now, Mulkey's squad is a No. 2 seed with the chance to reach No. 1 before it's all said and done.
Which programs have the best odds at claiming the 2025 National Championship? We went to DraftKings Sportsbook to provide the latest:
The National Championship Odds:
- South Carolina Gamecocks: +175
- UCLA Bruins: +400
- UCONN Huskies: +450
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +500
- USC Trojans: +600
- Texas Longhorns: +850
- LSU Tigers: +2000
- Kansas State Wildcats: +5000
- TCU Horned Frogs: +5000
- Duke Blue Devils: +6000
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have the seventh best odds to capture a National Championship with the backend of SEC play heating up.
LSU will hit the road to Austin (Tex.) for an SEC clash against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday with the chance to earn a statement win and boost their chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.
