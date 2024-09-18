The Recruiting Buzz: Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Hold Key In-Home Visits
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff are dialed in on the recruiting trail after holding a pair of key in-home visits this week.
The staff is in the midst of a pivotal recruiting stretch while hosting a trio of Top 10 players in America for official visits in early September.
Now, after adding another five-star to the 2025 haul, the program is seeking more talent to the 2025 class after going in-home for visits.
What's the latest buzz on the recruiting trail for Mulkey's program?
LSU Holds In-Home Visits With Pair of Top 2025 Prospects
Five-Star LSU Commit Bella Hines
On Sunday, the LSU staff held an in-home visit with five-star commitment Bella Hines, sources told LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports revealed the visit first.
Hines, a Top 25 prospect in the 2025 class, revealed a commitment to Mulkey and the Tigers in April after thee staff turned up the heat.
The New Mexico native is an elite-level bucket-getter who's shined on both the high school scene and AAU schedule over the summer.
Now, LSU is keeping its foot on the gas for the five-star commitment after holding an in-home visit with Hines on Sunday.
Mulkey has proven to be one of the top recruiters in college basketball with high hopes in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
“In this business, you’re going to win some of those battles and you’re going to lose some,” Kim Mulkey said in February. “The crazy thing is you never know why a recruit chooses a school. Sometimes it’s close to home, sometimes it’s the players on the team, sometimes it’s being able to play quickly. Now, after being here for three years, it’s good to be a part of the conversation. Now, I don’t like just being in the top five. I don’t want to chase a wild goose, I want a legit shot at you.
"I think as we grow as a staff, I don’t care about numbers in front of kids’ names. There are so many overrated kids, then you watch those that don’t have a number in front of their names and they have great careers. I’m more into doing our homework, seeing who we like and let’s go after them and quickly eliminate those we don’t have a shot at."
Grace Knox: No. 8 Prospect in America
LSU held an in-home visit with the Top 10 player in America on Monday night, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program turning up the heat for the West coast star.
Knox released her finalists consisting of LSU, Texas, USC and Tennessee with all four looking to get her in town for official visits this fall.
The California native has four official visits locked in with the LSU Tigers getting the first crack at the five-star in early September. Following her trip to Baton Rouge, Knox wil visit to Texas (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 28) and Tennessee (Oct. 28) before looking to reveal a commitment decision.
The 6-foot-2 forward is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 class due to her elite ability to get shots off the dribble. A coveted target, Mulkey and Co. are ramping up the heat for one of the top players in America now taking an official visit to LSU and getting an in-home visit all in a two-week span.
The Recent Commitment: Divine Bourrage
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff landed a commitment from the No. 5 prospect in America: Divine Bourrage.
Bourrage went public with a decision on Thursday afternoon following an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend.
The Top 5 player in the 2025 class gives Mulkey and Co. their second commitment in the current recruiting class with the program reeling in the high-profile target. She joins Top 25 prospect Bella Hines as the pair of commitments in the cycle.
Bourrage, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Iowa, made her way to LSU last weekend on an official visit alongside a pair of Top 10 players in America.
She was joined by Zakiyah Johnson, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle, and Grace Knox, the No. 8 rated recruit.
The five-star trio was wined and dined by the LSU staff with photoshoots, taking in LSU football's home opener and more during the multi-day stay.
Now, the program's recruiting efforts continue paying off after securing a commitment from the top-ranked prospect in town just days ago.
The 247Sports Breakdown of Bourrage's Game:
"Bourrage has the size and skill set to be impactful at either guard position. She's comfortable handling the basketball though Bourrage might be better [utilized] in a space where she can score the ball on the wing. In either capacity, Bourrage has shown the skill needed to get to the rim especially going to her right hand. She also has one of the better stepback jumpers in the game when she attacks right to go left and steps back from there. Bourrage has shooting range out beyond the arc. Defensively, Bourrage's length and athletic [package] allow her to be a potential elite weapon on the college stage guarding on the basketball."
With Bourrage on board, the Tigers have now added their second commitment in the 2025 cycle with a pair of Top 10 prospects remaining on their radar.
Another Player to Keep Tabs on: ZaKiyah Johnson
The 6-foot guard out of Kentucky is a player the LSU staff continues raving about with the No. 7 prospect in America also arriving in Baton Rouge earlier this month for an official visit.
LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Kentucky are the heavy hitters in this one with Louisville becoming a threat in her recruitment, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
But the Tigers are beginning to position themselves well for the elite-level bucket-getter.
When it comes to Johnson, the in-state schools of Kentucky and Louisville are turning up the heat, but the general feel is that the Tigers are making up ground here. Last weekend's visit was a slam dunk and she was clearly engaged from start to finish. From social media posts to having fun with the current players, the general "vibe" was positive for Johnson. LSU has taken a big stride in her recruitment, but she will also take here fair share of trips here.
