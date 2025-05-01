The Roster Outlook: Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Looking for Final Pieces
Kim Mulkey and the LSU staff continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program reconstructing the roster for the 2025-26 season.
The Tigers have officially signed three newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal in MiLaysia Fulwiley [South Carolina], Kate Koval [Notre Dame] and Amiya Joyner [East Carolina], but what's next for LSU?
The current state of the roster leaves the option for Mulkey and Co. to add additional pieces to the frontcourt in the Bayou State.
Where do things stand?
The Returning Players: Four Tigers Return to Baton Rouge
LSU will return four players from the 2024-25 roster moving into next season with Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard and Kailyn Gilbert coming back.
It's a significant win for the program to retain Johnson and Williams in the new NIL era, but with only four total returnees, it's set the stage for a fresh faced roster.
Johnson is coming off of a career year in the purple and gold after averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.4 percent shooting from the field.
Now, it's about taking that next step and leading the Tigers as the face of the program once again with Aneesah Morrow's departure for the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The 2025 Signees [4]: No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Mulkey and the Tigers will have four Top-35 prospects make their way to Baton Rouge this summer after signing with the program.
It's the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America with the LSU staff knocking it out of the park once again on the high school scene.
Divine Bourrage: No. 24 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Bella Hines: No. 32 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 10 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Grace Knox: No. 7 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
The Transfer Portal Haul [3]:
Commitment No. 1: Kate Koval [Notre Dame]
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
Commitment No. 2: Amiya Joyner [East Carolina]
“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.
“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”
In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles.
She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history.
Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player.
Commitment No. 3: MiLaysia Fulwiley [South Carolina]
“I’m excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball.
Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”
A game changing 5-10 guard, Fulwiley is one of the nation’s most creative offensive players. She came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons.
Now, the next steps this offseason will be adding talent to the frontcourt via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With scholarships available, Mulkey and Co. will now continue their pursuit of reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge for the 2025-26 season.
