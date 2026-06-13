What Will Wade Said About LSU Officially Signing 4 New Transfers

Will Wade and LSU have been perking up ears and causing some disruption with the commitment of many international players. What is flying under the radar is the solid group of transfers he has landed.

Now, four players are officially on campus and signed to play for the Tigers this upcoming season.

LSU's roster is going to be diverse in every sense of the word, but many of the collegiate transfers follow a similar archetype. They are all solid shooters and have a strong sense for where to be on the court, whether it is controlling the offense with the ball or making way to facilitate success for their teammates.

Here are the four players that have signed to join LSU.

Abdi Bashir Jr., Guard

Abdi Bashir Jr. stands during a game against Arizona State | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bashir is entering his fourth year of collegiate basketball after two years with Monmouth, and the most recent season spent at Kansas State.

“Abdi Bashir will be a good addition to our LSU Basketball program because of his elite shooting ability,” Wade said.

Shooting has always been the speciality of the 6'7 Bashir, so he will always be found on the outside of the arc. He has a strong ability to catch heat and light up opposing defenses for big shooting runs.

“He shot over 44 percent this past season from three-point range at K-State and over his three-year career stands just short of 40.0 percent. He will be an important part of our perimeter moving forward,” Wade said.

Mouhamed Dioubate, Forward

Mouhamed Dioubate dribbles the ball against LSU in the 2026 SEC tournament | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dioubate, whose first name is typically just shortened to 'Mo', brings some much-needed SEC experience to LSU. He played two seasons at Alabama and the most previous at Kentucky.

“We are excited to have Mo Dioubate officially join the LSU Basketball program,” Wade said. “He is a physical competitor who has an ability to make good decisions at the right time on the floor."

The senior stands at 6'7, 220 pounds, and will bring plenty of paint dominance to LSU. But his game is diverse and he offers many different skills.

"Mo has played and guarded all five positions in his SEC career and will be a valuable part of our team moving forward,” Wade said.

He averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in 2026 while scoring in the double digits 11 times, and he recorded two double-doubles.

Austin Nunez, Guard

Austin Nunez brings the ball up the court in a 2026 game | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Nunez has played all around the south. He spent two nonconsecutive seasons with Arizona State, one year with Ole Miss and most recently was a starting guard at UTSA.

“We are happy to have Austin Nunez signed and here on campus in Baton Rouge,” Wade said. “He has great experience running a team on both ends of the floor at a high level. He brings valuable situational awareness to our program.”

He had an eight-game streak of scoring in the double digits last year, while he averaged 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the season. Nunez also knocks down his free throws, making 88.5% of them this past season.

Divine Ugochukwu, Guard

Divine Ugochukwu passes the ball in a 2026 game against Northwestern | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ugochukwu is the only added transfer that has played only two seasons before coming to LSU, spending a year at Miami and Michigan State each.

His stats don't blow the other transfers out of the water, as he averaged 5.1 points over 16.1 minutes per game. He also added 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

“Divine Ugochukwu is someone we are very excited about who has great experience at both guard spots,” Wade said. “His ability to run the offense and shoot well over 40 percent from distance will be an asset to the LSU Basketball program moving forward.”

Three-point shooting is going to be a huge asset to LSU with the additions of Ugochukwu and Bashir, especially as the former gets more minutes and development under Wade.

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