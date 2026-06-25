LSU Tigers Draw Brutal SEC Road Slate in Will Wade's Return to Program

The LSU Tigers are going to be entering a new era with the return of head coach Will Wade. Wade is going to be doing things his way, crafting a roster that could lead to a new era of college basketball.

The return of Wade has brought in fresh life for a basketball fan base that has been starving to see the Tigers back in the national spotlight. Before you know it, the Wade era will be tipping off once again in Baton Rouge.

This week, the SEC released every team's conference slate of their 2026-27 season. For the Tigers, they have drawn an absolutely brutal road schedule.

Road Challenges

Jan 29, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Cam Carter (5) is boxed in by Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tigers will face a rowdy crowd when they take on the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl brought a new energy to that fan base, however, things are different now. Although the expectations for LSU should be to expect a hostile environment when they meet this season.

Defending Champions

Along with Auburn, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be a team the Tigers will meet two times this upcoming season. The Razorbacks are coming off of a season that saw them take the crown at the SEC Tournament.

Expectations couldn't be higher for the program, and the Tigers will be facing a rejuvenated fan base when they travel to Bud Walton Arena.

Hate Runs Deep

Mar 7, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide dance team entertains the crowd during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide has become one of the top programs in the country. A trip to Coleman Coliseum is a great chance for the Tigers to earn a quality win this season. Will this be the statement win for Coach Wade in his first season back?

Beating Tradition

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks to his players from the sideline during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The most heartbreaking loss for the Tigers last season was when the Kentucky Wildcats stole one at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center last season.

This year, the Tigers have a chance to rectify that painful loss as they will be taking a trip to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Wildcats in the so-called "mecca" of college basketball, Rupp Arena. Another great opportunity for Wade and his team to steal a quality win on the road with a former Wildcat, Mo Dioubate, now with the Tigers.

The road is never easy in the SEC. This season, the Tigers will earn their stripes if they pick up multiple conference road victories.

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