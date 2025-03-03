Women's College Basketball Championship Odds: Kim Mulkey, LSU's Chances at a Title
Kim Mulkey and the No. 9 ranked LSU Tigers (27-4, 12-4 SEC) remain on the radar as a National Championship caliber program despite back-to-back losses to both Alabama and Ole Miss.
With Mulkey at the helm, it's no secret the Tigers will be in the conversation as a club that can compete for a title year in and year out.
“Well, we’ve been doing this all year if you look at our games. We had these kinds of games. We’ve just been fortunate to come out on the winning side of it. This isn’t the first one that we’ve had go down to the wire. It’s just one of many," Mulkey said after the loss to the Crimson Tide.
"We’ll continue to do what we’ve done all year, just move on. I don’t want to say flush it, I want you to remember it and correct it, but we didn’t get production offensively like we needed to and like we normally do from more than one or two players.”
Now, ESPN has revealed the latest "Women's Basketball Bracketology" with the buzz on top seeds, bubble teams and the automatic bids heading into March.
LSU is currently the No. 3 team in the Southeastern Conference following recent losses to the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers hold a 27-4 (12-4) record on the season.
According to ESPN's recent "bracketology,", the LSU Tigers are listed as a No. 2 seed as it currently stands before the NCAA Tournament arrives with the SEC Tournament set to take place this week.
ESPN's Take: "The season's final day in the Power 4 conferences might have been the wildest of the campaign. Six of the top 16 teams entering the day lost, and Ohio State, which came in at No. 17 overall, also fell.
"Tennessee and North Carolina suffered shocking and costly home losses. The Lady Vols are now out of the top 16, and as the No. 9 seed in the SEC tournament must play in Wednesday's first round. Because Ohio State and Baylor lost, the Tar Heels hang on to a spot in the top 16, but they're at No. 16.
"Ole Miss was the big winner, moving from No. 18 to 14 overall by winning at LSU. Alabama lost a game and still moved up higher on the 4-line. That's how tumultuous the day was. The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds remained intact, but LSU -- after its second straight loss and Flau'Jae Johnson out for the SEC tournament -- is at risk of losing a No. 2 seed that a week ago appeared nearly locked up."
The current schools in LSU's Region include: Louisville, Nebraska and Southeastern Louisiana.
In that scenario, LSU would host the first and second rounds prior to heading to the Spokane Region.
There will be several key factors down the stretch that will likely cause for significant shakeup to LSU's side of the bracket, but for now, Mulkey's squad is a No. 2 seed.
Which programs have the best odds at claiming the 2025 National Championship? We went to DraftKings Sportsbook to provide the latest:
The National Championship Odds:
- UCONN Huskies: +300
- South Carolina Gamecocks: +300
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +500
- USC Trojans: +600
- UCLA Bruins: +600
- Texas Longhorns: +650
- LSU Tigers: +3000
- North Carolina State Wolfpack: +4000
- Kansas State Wildcats: +6000
- Tennessee Volunteers: +7000
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have the seventh best odds to capture a National Championship with the backend of SEC play heating up.
LSU will hit the road for the Southeastern Conference Tournament this week with the program looking to bounce back following losses to Alabama and Ole Miss.
