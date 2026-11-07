3 Bold Predictions for LSU Against Alabama

LSU's Tiger Stadium will host another major SEC rival matchup of the season as the Crimson Tide pays a visit to Baton Rouge for a Week 10 showdown.

Both teams are heading into the high-stakes matchup after a rested bye week as both teams work on their list of player injuries.

The game's outcome could decide both teams' fates in the playoffs, creating an anticipated matchup in the long-standing rivalry.

Here are three bold predictions for LSU's matchup against Alabama.

Trey'Dez Green Will Be Alabama's Biggest Target

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) celebrates his touchdown catch as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU is able to recover from some of its injuries, including tight end Trey'Dez Green, who returns after missing four of the team's mid-season games. Green appeared in the team's defeat over Auburn, putting up 50 receiving yards across five receptions and a touchdown.

Green ended up leaving the game early, after head coach Lane Kiffin reported that Auburn's defense was attempting hip drop tackles on the talented tight end, a move that significantly increases a player's chances of getting injured and one that was banned in the NFL in 2024.

While he may not be getting targeted in the same way against Alabama, he still will have all the pressure on him, making him a risky target for Leavitt, who's already struggled with turnovers this season.

The 6'7, 237 lb. tight end is the ultimate weapon on offense, one that Alabama has experience in facing, being aware of his ability to contribute to the Tigers' offensive success and making all the moves to limit it on Saturday.

LSU's Defense Will Hold Keelon Russell To 170 Passing Yards

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) leaves the field after the Crimson Tide win at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive unit, one of the best groups in the league, will face a major challenge against Alabama's offense, led by quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell is also anticipating the obstacle of the Bayou Bandits, a team that has allowed 172.8 passing yards from opponents per game.

Limiting Russell to the magic number of 170 passing yards will prove its ability to hit Alabama where it hurts, putting pressure on its offensive leader.

During the team's back-to-back losses this season against Georgia and Tennessee, Russell put up a season low of 147 passing yards during the trip to Neyland Stadium, scoring the only touchdown for the Tide during the game. Against the Bulldogs, Russell still couldn't hit the 200 mark, ending the loss with 185 passing yards.

Now that he will face one of the league's most dangerous defenses, a unit that once held the most sacks this season, Russell's passing production could take another major blow if the defense can keep up the pressure all game long.

LSU Will Record 5+ Sacks

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense can limit Russell's production from the first snap, closing in on him in the pocket and recording more than five sacks against the Tide quarterback.

He sits in the Top-10 for the quarterback with the most sacks this season, recording a staggering 22 so far. Against LSU's defense - a unit that met the program's record for the most sacks in one game during Week 2 of the season - Russell and his offensive line could be in major trouble.

This production will come from the exterior of the line, with defensive end Princewill Umanmielen becoming Russell's biggest nightmare as the leader of the defense with nine sacks so far.

Even if the Crimson Tide can put extra pressure on Umanmielen's side, defensive end Jordan Ross brings the same threat on the opposite end, as major pressure will be closing in on Russell all game long.

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