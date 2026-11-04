4 Biggest Storylines to Watch as LSU Faces Alabama in Crucial SEC Showdown

LSU is set for a crucial SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The 15th ranked Tigers will welcome the fifth ranked Crimson Tide for a matchup that could have major implications for both teams as they look to stay in contention in the SEC.

Both teams are coming off wins in their last outings, with LSU taking down Auburn 38-17 and Alabama defeating Texas A&M 31-20. LSU will have the home-field advantage, but Alabama has won the last three meetings between the two programs.

With both teams sitting at 6-2, Saturday's matchup figures to be one of the more important games on either team's schedule. Here are four of the biggest storylines to watch as LSU faces Alabama.

LSU's High-Powered Offense Meets Alabama's Defense

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By now, opposing coaches, players and fans know that LSU's identity is one that hinges on moving the football and scoring points. Through eight games, the Tigers are among the best offenses in the country, ranking sixth nationally in total offense with 510 yards per game.

LSU is averaging 40.1 points per game, ranking seventh nationally. The Tigers have also been effective in both phases of the offense, averaging 318 passing yards and 192 rushing yards per game.

However, Alabama's defense will present a different challenge for LSU. The Crimson Tide are giving up 330.4 yards per game and 21.3 points per game to their opponents. While those numbers are not quite on the same level as LSU's defensive production, Alabama has still been effective at limiting opposing offenses.

The biggest question will be whether LSU can continue producing at its current rate against an Alabama team that has more than enough talent to make things difficult. If the Tigers can establish their offensive rhythm early, they could put the Crimson Tide in a difficult position.

Sam Leavitt and Keelon Russell Lead the QB Matchup

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) signals the offense during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another storyline worth watching will be the matchup between LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

Through eight games, Leavitt has thrown for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 70.3% of his passes. He has also been an important part of the Tigers' rushing attack, adding 324 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Russell has put together a productive season of his own for Alabama. The Crimson Tide quarterback has thrown for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just five interceptions through eight games. Russell has also added 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Russell, however, has done a better job protecting the football, throwing three fewer interceptions.

For LSU, keeping Leavitt comfortable and allowing him to make plays with his arm and legs will be important. But the Tigers cannot afford to overlook Russell's ability to extend plays and make things happen outside the pocket. Both quarterbacks have shown they can produce, and Saturday will be another opportunity for each to make an impact in a big SEC game.

Can LSU's Defense Keep Alabama From Matching Its Offensive Production?

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While LSU's offense has been one of strengths this season, the defense has also been put together an impressive year.

Through eight games, the Tigers are giving up just 258.1 yards per game, ranking among the top defenses in the country. LSU is particularly effective against the run, allowing just 85.4 rushing yards per game to its opponents.

For a team that is averaging more than 40 points per game, having a defense that can limit opposing offenses gives LSU an opportunity to control games on both sides of the football.

But Alabama is not an offense the Tigers can afford to take lightly. The Crimson Tide are averaging 38.3 points per game and 411.9 yards of total offense.

The biggest challenge for LSU will be finding ways to pressure Russell while limiting Alabama's ability to establish its rushing attack. If the Tigers can force the Crimson Tide into uncomfortable passing situations, they could make it difficult for Alabama to keep pace with LSU's offense.

LSU Looks to End Alabama's Three-Game Winning Streak in the Series

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) celebrates a tackle near the LSU goal line at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For LSU, Saturday's matchup is about more than just improving its SEC record. The Tigers will also have an opportunity to put an end to Alabama's recent dominance in the series.

Alabama holds a 58-27-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the last three meetings between the two programs. The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 20-9 last season in Tuscaloosa and previously won 42-13 in Tiger Stadium in 2024.

LSU's last victory over Alabama came in 2022, when the Tigers secured a 32-31 overtime win in Baton Rouge.

For the Tigers, Saturday presents an opportunity to change the direction of a rivalry that has largely favored Alabama in recent years. Playing in front of the home crowd at Tiger Stadium could give LSU an advantage, but the Tigers will still need to put together a complete performance to get it done.

With LSU sitting at 3-2 in SEC play and Alabama at 4-2, the outcome will have major implications for both teams' conference championship aspirations. Neither team can afford to overlook the importance of the matchup with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

Saturday's game figures to be about more than just another chapter in one of college football's biggest rivalries. It will also be about LSU proving its offensive production can translate against one of the SEC's most established programs, finding ways to slow down Alabama and keeping its conference championship hopes alive.

The Tigers will have their opportunity at home, but they will need a complete performance on both sides of the football if they want to send Alabama back to Tuscaloosa with another loss.

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