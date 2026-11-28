3 Bold Predictions For LSU vs. Arkansas
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LSU is set for its regular-season finale against Arkansas on Saturday. The Tigers will look to snap a three-game skid and close out the regular season with a win, keeping the Golden Boot back in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers' season hasn’t gone to plan, sitting at 6-5 in Kiffin’s debut run. Despite far lesser expectations, Arkansas’ season probably didn’t go as the team envisioned either. The Hogs sit at 4-7 and are coming off a 45-3 drubbing against Texas.
LSU has won five straight games in Fayetteville and nine of the last 10 overall. With the regular season coming to a close, the Tigers will have an opportunity to finish with a win. Here are three bold predictions for LSU vs. Arkansas.
1. Sam Leavitt Throws for 300+ Yards
Sam Leavitt has had both his ups and downs this season, but Saturday's matchup presents an opportunity for the quarterback to put together one of his best performances of the year.
Through 11 games, Leavitt has thrown for 3,019 yards and 20 touchdowns, but he has also turned the ball over 14 times.
Leavitt is averaging nearly 275 passing yards per game, putting him within reach of the 300-yard mark on a regular basis.
Against an Arkansas defense that ranks 93rd in passing yards allowed and 125th in opponent completion percentage, Leavitt should have plenty of chances to push the ball downfield. If LSU can establish its passing attack early, the Tigers could put the Razorbacks' defense in a difficult position.
A 300-yard performance would be a strong way for Leavitt to close out the regular season.
2. Chris Marshall Records 100+ Receiving Yards
Arkansas might be the underdog in this matchup, but the Razorbacks have a receiver capable of making things interesting.
Chris Marshall has been Arkansas' leading receiver this season, entering the matchup with 61 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns. He has been the Razorbacks WR1 all season long and will be where KJ Jackson looks when he needs somewhere to go with the ball.
Arkansas will need to find ways to move the football against LSU, and getting Marshall involved early could be one of its best opportunities. If the Razorbacks fall behind and are forced to throw more often, Marshall’s production would likely tick up even more.
A 100-yard performance is a bold prediction, but Marshall has already shown he can be a productive receiver this season.
3. Jackson Harris Finds the End Zone Twice
Opposite Chris Marshall, LSU has a major threat of its own on the outside.
Jackson Harris has been one of the Tigers' leading receiving threats, entering the regular-season finale with 871 receiving yards.
If Leavitt is able to put together the 300-yard passing performance, Harris could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The connection between the two could be especially important when LSU gets inside the red zone.
With Winston Watkins Jr. officially listed as out, there figures to be more targets coming Harris’ way on Saturday.
Two touchdowns might be asking a lot, but with the season coming to a close, Harris has an opportunity to finish the regular season with a statement performance.
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Adrian is a writer for LSU Tigers on SI, covering LSU Athletics. A 2026 graduate of Texas State University with a B.S. in Journalism and a concentration in Sports Media, he developed extensive experience covering college athletics during his time with The University Star. As the publication’s Sports Editor, he led a staff of writers while overseeing coverage across digital, print and social media. He previously served as a sports analyst with Death Valley Insider in Baton Rouge, gaining experience covering LSU baseball and basketball. His reporting background also includes professional baseball, covering the Houston Astros for Last Word on Sports, as well as experience covering high school football in the Central Texas area. Adrian can be found on Twitter at @Adrian_Ram55Follow Adrian_Ram55