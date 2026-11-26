Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall has given opposing defenses plenty to worry about throughout the 2026 season and will look to keep the Tigers' secondary a step behind him this weekend when the Hogs host LSU.

Marshall has been the Hogs' biggest offensive weapon this season, putting up numbers regardless of his team's performance or who is lined up against him.

Last week's stat line against now No.3 Texas demonstrates that perfectly. Despite Arkansas’ measly three points, Marshall pulled down nine receptions for 106 yards against one of the best defensive units in the nation.

Even if Arkansas presents a drop in competition from LSU’s last three weeks, stopping Marshall will be a challenge.

Chris Marshall Continues to Produce for Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) celebrates a touchdown as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through nine games, Marshall has amassed 61 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns.

Marshall’s ability to consistently put up numbers, even when Arkansas struggles, is something that defensive coordinator Blake Baker and the Tigers' secondary cannot afford to overlook.

Against Texas, the Razorbacks managed just three points and had difficulty finding any rhythm on offense. Marshall, on the other hand, crossed the century mark receiving, accounting for a little less than half of all receiving yards on the team.

His performance last weekend wasn’t a one-off either. Marshall has consistently been the Razorbacks' most reliable receiving option throughout the season. His 867 yards are over 500 yards more than the Hogs’ second-leading receiver, Antonio Jordan, who has 319 yards this season.

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Why Marshall Could Be a Problem for LSU

Marshall is an imposing figure, standing at 6’3 and just over 200 pounds. LSU will have to account for his size and physicality, which makes him a difficult matchup for those lined up across from him.

Marshall's production has not been limited to lesser competition. He has recorded 100-yard receiving performances against the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the nation in Georgia and Texas this season, showing that he can produce no matter who he lines up against.

Against Tulsa, Marshall’s 195-yard performance against Tulsa was good enough to slot in at the seventh-most receiving yards in a single game in Arkansas program history.

Arkansas has been far from an offensively efficient team, ranking in the bottom 50 in the country in total offense, but if there is a player who can help the Razorbacks sustain drives, it figures to be Marshall, which makes containing him a top priority for LSU.

LSU Must Find a Way to Contain Marshall

Arkansas is coming off an ugly loss to Texas, but Marshall's individual performance is a reminder that the Razorbacks still have a receiving threat capable of making an impact.

The Tigers will need to be aware of where Marshall is lined up and find ways to keep him from becoming a consistent target for KJ Jackson if they want to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Marshall has shown throughout the season that his production does not necessarily depend on Arkansas having a successful offensive day. For LSU, that makes him a player worth keeping an eye on from the opening kickoff.

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