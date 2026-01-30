SEC Rival Making Run at Prized Safety Trending To Lane Kiffin and LSU Football

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in America with the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for the Bayou State star.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has now added another offer on his sheet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their way to Ruston (La.) on Friday to extend an in-person scholarship.

Anding received a scholarship from the SEC program after associate head coach Frank Wilson brought head coach Pete Golding with him to make things official.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.

Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December [2024] as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback - where he's now finished his true freshman campaign.

Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden Anding in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).

As a sophomore in 2024, Anding finished with 55 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss where he emerged as a national prospect with the LSU Tiger making their presence felt.

In August, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers earning a commitment from Anding as his process intensifies this offseason, but he remains on the market.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding's Instagram.

The Tigers are beginning to turn up the heat in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on locking down Louisiana in the rising-senior class.

Now, there's a primary focus on getting Anding in the class after Kiffin and Co. made their way up to Ruston (La.) this week for a visit.

